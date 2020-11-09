Trust Co Of Vermont Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, SPDR SERIES TRUST, S&P Global Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Otis Worldwide Corp, General Dynamics Corp

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Trust Co Of Vermont (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, SPDR SERIES TRUST, S&P Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Deere, sells Wells Fargo, Otis Worldwide Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, KLA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Vermont. As of 2020Q3, Trust Co Of Vermont owns 754 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 521,685 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,957 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,343 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,108 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 104,377 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,758 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $154.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 642 shares as of .New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .New Purchase: Avita Therapeutics Inc (RCEL)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Avita Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $30, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 195 shares as of .New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 425 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,205 shares as of .Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $354.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,812 shares as of .Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Deere & Co by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $247.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,112 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 72.55%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $582.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of .Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $102.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of .Added: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FAN)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,839 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HDV)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $30.63.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.67.Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (X9P)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66.
