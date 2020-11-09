Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, Newmont Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDYG, HYG, LQD, FSKR, PYPL, LB, ABMD, TSLA,

MDYG, HYG, LQD, FSKR, PYPL, LB, ABMD, TSLA, Added Positions: SCHM, BIV, AMZN, AAPL, VCSH, NVDA, SCHO, AMD, SCHP, SCHA, XLRE, SCHE, SGOL, MCN,

SCHM, BIV, AMZN, AAPL, VCSH, NVDA, SCHO, AMD, SCHP, SCHA, XLRE, SCHE, SGOL, MCN, Reduced Positions: SCHG, QQQ, SCHB, SCHD, SCHX, SCHF, UPS, MSFT, QCOM, BLK, GPC, TXN, WM, WMT, RTX, ABBV, UL, TGT, PG, MMM, PPL, MRK, MET, MCD, ABT, KR, AZN, KMB, JPM, IP, CLX, T, ADP, CSCO, WBA, JNJ, SBUX, SO, XOM, INTC, CMCSA, PSX, IQV, KMX, LOW, ORLY, FSK, GLD,

SCHG, QQQ, SCHB, SCHD, SCHX, SCHF, UPS, MSFT, QCOM, BLK, GPC, TXN, WM, WMT, RTX, ABBV, UL, TGT, PG, MMM, PPL, MRK, MET, MCD, ABT, KR, AZN, KMB, JPM, IP, CLX, T, ADP, CSCO, WBA, JNJ, SBUX, SO, XOM, INTC, CMCSA, PSX, IQV, KMX, LOW, ORLY, FSK, GLD, Sold Out: EDV, GOVT, NEM, REGN, VRTX, MKTX, FTNT, QQQE, AAU,

For the details of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinkerton+retirement+specialists%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 530,501 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 896,433 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 94,380 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 315,186 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 436,201 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.55%

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $62.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 158,205 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 28,360 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $85.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 45,522 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 217,738 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $202.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,259 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 68,830 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 43.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 436,201 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 34.18%. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 223,324 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3311.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 212.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,199 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 45,581 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 146.25%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $582.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of .

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.