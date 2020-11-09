DWM Financial Group, Inc. Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Shopify Inc, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company DWM Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Shopify Inc, sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DWM Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, DWM Financial Group, Inc. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHP, SHOP,
- Added Positions: IAU, VMBS, BNDX, BSCL, BSCM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN,
- Sold Out: VGLT, JPST, VGIT,
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP) - 142,080 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPIN) - 157,780 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ) - 63,224 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 356,155 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 78,689 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
DWM Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.31%. The holding were 142,080 shares as of .New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
DWM Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $1045.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 200 shares as of .Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
DWM Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1.Sold Out: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
DWM Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
DWM Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.
