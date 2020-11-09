Exchange Capital Management, Inc. Buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, DTE Energy Co, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Exchange Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, The Shyft Group Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells The Shyft Group Inc, DTE Energy Co, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exchange Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Exchange Capital Management, Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,631 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,655 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 26,820 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,277 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 15,122 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $33.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 80,015 shares as of .

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of .

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 242.76%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,953 shares as of .

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 46,152 shares as of .

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $179.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,806 shares as of .

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,806 shares as of .

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 49.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,187 shares as of .

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $361.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,577 shares as of .

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.74.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.41 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $6.67.