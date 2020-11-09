Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shopify Inc, CME Group Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Whirlpool Corp

Investment company Manitou Investment Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, CME Group Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Whirlpool Corp, Apple Inc, Tucows Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manitou Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHOP, CME,
- Added Positions: RY, TD, BNS, GOOGL, MMM, JPM, USB, CTSH, FB, DHR, ITW, V, BUD,
- Reduced Positions: WBA, WFC, WHR, AAPL, XRAY, TCX, MSFT, EADSY,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with TD. Click here to check it out.
- TD 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TD
- Peter Lynch Chart of TD
For the details of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manitou+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 195,379 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,175 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,015 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 577,745 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 669,208 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $1045.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 12,629 shares as of .New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $150.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,377 shares as of .Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $45.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 79,269 shares as of .Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,915 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Manitou Investment Management Ltd. keeps buying