Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shopify Inc, CME Group Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Whirlpool Corp

Investment company Manitou Investment Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, CME Group Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Whirlpool Corp, Apple Inc, Tucows Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manitou Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHOP, CME,

SHOP, CME, Added Positions: RY, TD, BNS, GOOGL, MMM, JPM, USB, CTSH, FB, DHR, ITW, V, BUD,

RY, TD, BNS, GOOGL, MMM, JPM, USB, CTSH, FB, DHR, ITW, V, BUD, Reduced Positions: WBA, WFC, WHR, AAPL, XRAY, TCX, MSFT, EADSY,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 195,379 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,175 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,015 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 577,745 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 669,208 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $1045.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 12,629 shares as of .

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $150.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,377 shares as of .

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $45.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 79,269 shares as of .

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,915 shares as of .