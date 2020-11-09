  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shopify Inc, CME Group Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Whirlpool Corp

November 09, 2020 | About: TD +0.15% BNS -0.21% SHOP +0.82% CME +0.09%

Investment company Manitou Investment Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, CME Group Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Whirlpool Corp, Apple Inc, Tucows Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manitou Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 195,379 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,175 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,015 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  4. Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 577,745 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66%
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 669,208 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $1045.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 12,629 shares as of .

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $150.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,377 shares as of .

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $45.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 79,269 shares as of .

Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,915 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.. Also check out:

