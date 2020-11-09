Emso Asset Management Ltd Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Investment company Emso Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emso Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Emso Asset Management Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: PBR,

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 9,360,546 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.06%

Emso Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 141.06%. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $7.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.52%. The holding were 9,360,546 shares as of .