Emso Asset Management Ltd Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Investment company Emso Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emso Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Emso Asset Management Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: PBR,
For the details of Emso Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emso+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Emso Asset Management Ltd
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 9,360,546 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.06%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with PBR. Click here to check it out.
- PBR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PBR
- Peter Lynch Chart of PBR
Emso Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 141.06%. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $7.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.52%. The holding were 9,360,546 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Emso Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Emso Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Emso Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Emso Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Emso Asset Management Ltd keeps buying