Vision Capital Corp Buys Apartment Investment & Management Co, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Sells Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: ELS -0.13% AMH +2.14% AIV -2.6% ARE -0.8% MDC -4.47% LEN -3.98% DHI -3.15%

Investment company Vision Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Investment & Management Co, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, sells Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vision Capital Corp. As of 2020Q3, Vision Capital Corp owns 9 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vision Capital Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vision+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vision Capital Corp
  1. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 916,493 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  2. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 886,677 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.50%
  3. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 596,398 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%
  4. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 1,391,485 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
  5. Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) - 525,000 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $33.12 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.57%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $157.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 80,102 shares as of .

Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 110.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.33 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 276,892 shares as of .

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 886,677 shares as of .

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.



