Point View Financial Services, Inc. Buys WPP PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Schlumberger, Sells Ecolab Inc, Hess Corp, Nucor Corp

Summit, NJ, based Investment company Point View Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WPP PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Schlumberger, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Corning Inc, sells Ecolab Inc, Hess Corp, Nucor Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Synchrony Financial during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point View Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Point View Financial Services, Inc. owns 239 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WPP, PNC, FIS, GLW, IP, L, ET,
- Added Positions: SLB, FE, TSN, XOM, CVX, PCG, JLL, AAPL, DIS, BA, EIX, SPG, PSX, HAL, BAC, QSR, PM, JPM, AFL, WDC, CUK, ABBV, VLO, MDLZ, KHC, BKR, WH, RTX, MS, HP, GILD, DVN, KO, CAH, AMZN, RIG, SNY, GSK, BHF,
- Reduced Positions: ASA, QCOM, T, WFC, GE, WBA, CVS, SYF, BASFY, INTC, PFE, TRV, SAM, WMT, HBI, AMAT, AVT, COF, MSFT, NSRGY, ANTM, AES, AMX, ARW, ETN, GS, MET, PG, PRU, RDS.A, TOT, SFTBY, ALK, ADP, BP, CAT, CSCO, EMN, EMR, EXC, GD, IMBBY, KMB, KEX, LOW, MCK, MHK, OXY, ORCL, PPL, NTR, SKM, TEF, URI, VTR, DISCK, HPE, VTI, MO, APA, ADM, BBD, BK, BBY, VIAC, CCL, CHL, TPR, CMA, LLY, LVS, MGM, TAP, NEM, NSC, NVS, RIO, SIEGY, TM, TRN, UL, UNH, MXF, AEF, BTO, NMY, IRL, NXJ, FEO, BTZ, VIVHY, VOWA, AXP, BHC, D, F, FCX, LHX, MAR, MCD, TEVA, RMT, IIF, JOF, GGT, RNP, ENLAY, CTVA,
- Sold Out: ECL, HES, NUE, BRK.B, BBBY, MUFG, GNW,
For the details of Point View Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/point+view+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,243 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) - 226,624 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 18,563 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 100,029 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 88,464 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%
Point View Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in WPP PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $43.88, with an estimated average price of $39.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,127 shares as of .New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $114.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of .New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,906 shares as of .New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of .New Purchase: Loews Corp (L)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Loews Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $35.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,414 shares as of .New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of .Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $15.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 101,084 shares as of .Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 49.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,736 shares as of .Added: Edison International (EIX)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Edison International by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,353 shares as of .Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,090 shares as of .Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,678 shares as of .Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $44.29.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)
Point View Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.04.
