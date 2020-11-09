  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. Buys DXC Technology Co, VMware Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Coty Inc, AECOM

November 09, 2020 | About: DXC -7.51% VMW -0.32% CRWD +2.07% COTY +22.16%

Investment company Coastal Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys DXC Technology Co, VMware Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Coty Inc, AECOM during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Coastal Investment Management, L.p. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 427,824 shares, 28.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.22%
  2. Cerence Inc (CRNC) - 103,650 shares, 18.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. VMware Inc (VMW) - 33,000 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 371.43%
  4. California Resources Corp (CRCQQ) - 529,206 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16%
  5. FireEye Inc (FEYE) - 140,835 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 185.22%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.44%. The holding were 427,824 shares as of .

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 371.43%. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.89%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.79.



