Coastal Investment Management, L.p. Buys DXC Technology Co, VMware Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Coty Inc, AECOM

Investment company Coastal Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys DXC Technology Co, VMware Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Coty Inc, AECOM during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Coastal Investment Management, L.p. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with DXC. Click here to check it out.
- DXC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of DXC
- Peter Lynch Chart of DXC
For the details of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 427,824 shares, 28.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.22%
- Cerence Inc (CRNC) - 103,650 shares, 18.84% of the total portfolio.
- VMware Inc (VMW) - 33,000 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 371.43%
- California Resources Corp (CRCQQ) - 529,206 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16%
- FireEye Inc (FEYE) - 140,835 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio.
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 185.22%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.44%. The holding were 427,824 shares as of .Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 371.43%. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.89%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)
Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:
1. COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying