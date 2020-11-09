GAM Holding AG Buys Expedia Group Inc, Marvell Technology Group, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company GAM Holding AG (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc, Marvell Technology Group, Alphabet Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAM Holding AG. As of 2020Q3, GAM Holding AG owns 339 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXPE, VRSK, NVDA, CHWY, GRUB, VSLR, FOXA, VAR, MSCI, CHNG, SQ, BMCH, MEDP, IMMU, EDU, KEYS, WMGI, SNE, DLPH, QCOM, SOGO, MXIM, AIMT, CUB, MTCH, SWK, FAF, NOMD, KR, SPXC, CTO, SNOW, TPX, PHM, PATK, PACW, OSTK, FCN, GWW, GPI, TKR, MRTN, BJ, TSLA, CX, ABG, AEIS, CVX, SHW, NSIT, LITE, FOX, FWONK, LSXMA, LBTYK,

EXPE, VRSK, NVDA, CHWY, GRUB, VSLR, FOXA, VAR, MSCI, CHNG, SQ, BMCH, MEDP, IMMU, EDU, KEYS, WMGI, SNE, DLPH, QCOM, SOGO, MXIM, AIMT, CUB, MTCH, SWK, FAF, NOMD, KR, SPXC, CTO, SNOW, TPX, PHM, PATK, PACW, OSTK, FCN, GWW, GPI, TKR, MRTN, BJ, TSLA, CX, ABG, AEIS, CVX, SHW, NSIT, LITE, FOX, FWONK, LSXMA, LBTYK, Added Positions: MRVL, GOOGL, NET, ISRG, DIS, EL, ROKU, COST, VMW, FISV, ROP, TCRR, HUYA, CPA, TCOM, GBT, HII, PTON, EHTH, PTC, LBTYA, VOO, FTCH, LH, NEO, MDT, RGNX, ILMN, DISCK, MELI, SONO, EPAM, ICLR, V, INOV, STX, ELAN, RDY, AFYA, TJX, TAL, CVS, DECK, NEWR, MOS, MU, LULU, PEGA, ZUO, WIX, GOOG, SBNY, HD, PG, PDD, ROK, FMC, POST, CTVA, AVGO, TSN, UNP, ALL, TWOU, PANW, WPX, PYPL,

MRVL, GOOGL, NET, ISRG, DIS, EL, ROKU, COST, VMW, FISV, ROP, TCRR, HUYA, CPA, TCOM, GBT, HII, PTON, EHTH, PTC, LBTYA, VOO, FTCH, LH, NEO, MDT, RGNX, ILMN, DISCK, MELI, SONO, EPAM, ICLR, V, INOV, STX, ELAN, RDY, AFYA, TJX, TAL, CVS, DECK, NEWR, MOS, MU, LULU, PEGA, ZUO, WIX, GOOG, SBNY, HD, PG, PDD, ROK, FMC, POST, CTVA, AVGO, TSN, UNP, ALL, TWOU, PANW, WPX, PYPL, Reduced Positions: BABA, MSFT, AMZN, ACWI, INTC, FB, HDB, PBR, CSCO, PAGS, TSM, BAP, CHL, AKAM, PSTG, ADBE, VEEV, INFY, GWRE, TIF, IRTC, TDOC, OC, OMCL, PWR, QDEL, LEN, UPS, NKE, INTU, SQM, NFLX, NTRA, BDX, IBN, IEMG, MDLZ, TME, LMT, AAPL, HUN, BMRN, SPY, GLOB, NOC, PEP, KMPR, CTXS, MA, CL, PSA, CRM, ICUI, WRB, AJG, ESE, CHD, TMO, AZO, SINA, IWM, SVMK, DBX, PFE, PAG, KSU, SNX, STE, SMPL, NOW, ROCK, AJRD, CACI, KO, DELL, FIS, TWNK, KBR, LHX, LPSN, LOW, ISBC, PRAH, CROX, STZ, NEM, AMED, AEM, PINS,

BABA, MSFT, AMZN, ACWI, INTC, FB, HDB, PBR, CSCO, PAGS, TSM, BAP, CHL, AKAM, PSTG, ADBE, VEEV, INFY, GWRE, TIF, IRTC, TDOC, OC, OMCL, PWR, QDEL, LEN, UPS, NKE, INTU, SQM, NFLX, NTRA, BDX, IBN, IEMG, MDLZ, TME, LMT, AAPL, HUN, BMRN, SPY, GLOB, NOC, PEP, KMPR, CTXS, MA, CL, PSA, CRM, ICUI, WRB, AJG, ESE, CHD, TMO, AZO, SINA, IWM, SVMK, DBX, PFE, PAG, KSU, SNX, STE, SMPL, NOW, ROCK, AJRD, CACI, KO, DELL, FIS, TWNK, KBR, LHX, LPSN, LOW, ISBC, PRAH, CROX, STZ, NEM, AMED, AEM, PINS, Sold Out: LOGM, IBKC, EE, PTLA, YY, CHGG, MEET, SBUX, WUBA, TECD, RYAAY, QQQ, ULTA, ADSW, MMYT, BWA, TDS, MINI, FBK, LOPE, AVB, WDC, LILAK, NVEE, BG, CETV, MSI, RL, ACIW, TCF, EWBC, NWSA, ESS, CPT, PGR, IYF,

For the details of GAM Holding AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gam+holding+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 318,586 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.09% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 187,002 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,715 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.06% Facebook Inc (FB) - 133,727 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.66% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 39,717 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.47%

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $103.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 136,564 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $197.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,903 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $582.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,297 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 58,200 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,614 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 128.86%. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 439,423 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1759.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,715 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 258.28%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 280,311 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $733.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,717 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 211.69%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $127.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 82,913 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $238.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 101,388 shares as of .

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in The Meet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $6.25.