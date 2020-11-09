Sound Shore Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, International Paper Co, Flex, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Whirlpool Corp

Investment company Sound Shore Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, International Paper Co, Flex, EOG Resources Inc, Cigna Corp, sells Mondelez International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Whirlpool Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Shore Management Inc . As of 2020Q3, Sound Shore Management Inc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FISV, IP, FLEX, EOG, ADI,
- Added Positions: CI, BKNG, BX, CB, AMAT, XRAY, NXPI, MGA,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, WHR, BRK.B, SIVB, LRCX, MRK, LEN, CMCSA, PFE, ELAN, UNH, HSIC, ORCL, C, BAC, PRGO, COF, MS, TMO, ETN, WMT, GOOGL, Y, COG, WAB, APTV, ST,
- Sold Out: MDLZ, AON, MSFT,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with CI. Click here to check it out.
- CI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CI
- Peter Lynch Chart of CI
For the details of Sound Shore Management Inc 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+shore+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sound Shore Management Inc
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,318,626 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 2,397,771 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 653,776 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.98%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,584,116 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,235,887 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $103.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 692,822 shares as of .New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,741,597 shares as of .New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 6,115,145 shares as of .New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,722,158 shares as of .New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $133.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of .Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 53.98%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $201.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 653,776 shares as of .Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 66.94%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1783.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 47,477 shares as of .Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,568,401 shares as of .Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 813,857 shares as of .Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sound Shore Management Inc . Also check out:
1. Sound Shore Management Inc 's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound Shore Management Inc 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound Shore Management Inc 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound Shore Management Inc keeps buying