Sound Shore Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, International Paper Co, Flex, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Whirlpool Corp

Investment company Sound Shore Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, International Paper Co, Flex, EOG Resources Inc, Cigna Corp, sells Mondelez International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Whirlpool Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Shore Management Inc . As of 2020Q3, Sound Shore Management Inc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FISV, IP, FLEX, EOG, ADI,

FISV, IP, FLEX, EOG, ADI, Added Positions: CI, BKNG, BX, CB, AMAT, XRAY, NXPI, MGA,

CI, BKNG, BX, CB, AMAT, XRAY, NXPI, MGA, Reduced Positions: VZ, WHR, BRK.B, SIVB, LRCX, MRK, LEN, CMCSA, PFE, ELAN, UNH, HSIC, ORCL, C, BAC, PRGO, COF, MS, TMO, ETN, WMT, GOOGL, Y, COG, WAB, APTV, ST,

VZ, WHR, BRK.B, SIVB, LRCX, MRK, LEN, CMCSA, PFE, ELAN, UNH, HSIC, ORCL, C, BAC, PRGO, COF, MS, TMO, ETN, WMT, GOOGL, Y, COG, WAB, APTV, ST, Sold Out: MDLZ, AON, MSFT,

Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,318,626 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 2,397,771 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07% Cigna Corp (CI) - 653,776 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.98% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,584,116 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,235,887 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $103.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 692,822 shares as of .

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,741,597 shares as of .

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 6,115,145 shares as of .

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,722,158 shares as of .

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $133.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of .

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 53.98%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $201.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 653,776 shares as of .

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 66.94%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1783.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 47,477 shares as of .

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,568,401 shares as of .

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 813,857 shares as of .

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.