Janney Capital Management LLC Buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Janney Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares MBS ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Janney Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Janney Capital Management LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,239,056 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.85% GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 985,237 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25861.45% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 925,898 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.06% SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL) - 761,264 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 286,913 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 239.78%

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 761,264 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 181,489 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 164,935 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 142,854 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 150,206 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 203,492 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 25861.45%. The purchase prices were between $62.79 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $66.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 985,237 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 239.78%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 286,913 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 260.18%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 362,189 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $163.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 191,070 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 2870.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 346,944 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 925,898 shares as of .

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Orange SA. The sale prices were between $10.33 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.57.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $7, with an estimated average price of $5.26.