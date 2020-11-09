First National Bank Of Omaha Buys Linde PLC, Pool Corp, MasTec Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, LHC Group Inc, Atmos Energy Corp

Omaha, NE, based Investment company First National Bank Of Omaha (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, Pool Corp, MasTec Inc, Bank of America Corp, CSX Corp, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, LHC Group Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Of Omaha. As of 2020Q3, First National Bank Of Omaha owns 324 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 681,584 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 374,105 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 157,913 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.08% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 704,185 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,046 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $250.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,694 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,945 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 63,517 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $223 and $282.81, with an estimated average price of $250.68. The stock is now traded at around $237.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,691 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $45.22, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,145 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63, with an estimated average price of $58.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,835 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 113,648 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in CSX Corp by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $86.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 97,754 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Idacorp Inc by 63.20%. The purchase prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12. The stock is now traded at around $90.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,616 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $39.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 175,980 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 288,377 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 44.94%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $179.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,074 shares as of .

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in PC Connection Inc. The sale prices were between $39.02 and $48.05, with an estimated average price of $43.84.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $23.05 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.9.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in AngioDynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $9.5.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Varex Imaging Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $13.65.