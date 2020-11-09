Acer Reports October Consolidated Revenues of NT$25.52 Billion, Up 43.2% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for October at NT$25.52 billion, up 43.2% year-on-year (YoY) and marking a strong start to the fourth quarter with demand continuing to be stronger than supply. Consolidated revenues for year-to-October reached NT$220.0 billion, up 15.5% YoY.

Business highlights include:

YoY revenue for notebook PCs grew by 70.3% in October, and by 27.2% year-to-October

YoY revenue for monitors grew by 43.3% in October, and by 18.1% year-to-October

YoY revenue for the gaming line [1] grew by 62.0% in October, and by 29.3% year-to-October

grew by 62.0% in October, and by 29.3% year-to-October YoY revenue for Chromebooks grew by 71.2% year-to-October

Acer's strategy of multiple business engines continued its momentum. Acer e-Enabling Service Business has started its IPO process with the approval for public issuance of stock (ticker: 6811). Its October revenues of NT$645 million grew by 20.1% YoY and by 13.2% year-to-October.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

