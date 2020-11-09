ReTo Eco-Solutions Wins Prestigious Awards for New Materials, New Technology, Comprehensive Strength and Spirit of Craftsmanship

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (the "Company," "we" or "ReTo") (NASDAQ: RETO), a one-stop, total technology solutions provider for the healthy improvement of ecological environments, today announced the Company won first prize for new materials and new technology, with separate awards for comprehensive strength and spirit of craftsmanship, in the prestigious 2020 (Xiong'an) Gardening Craftmanship Competition hosted by China's Xiong'an New Area. Dozens of companies participated in the competition during October, with exhibitions and experts from related fields.

ReTo exhibited water conservancy slope protection bricks and retaining walls made with construction waste as the main raw material. The Company showcased various brick types for municipal roads, and domestic sewage treatment products. In addition, the Company featured its unique powder stabilization, and the digital paving system technology in cooperation with Tsinghua University, winning praise from design and construction companies, and other industry participants. ReTo's proprietary powder stabilization technology enables the recycling of previously unprocessable sludge byproduct from construction waste recycling into bricks for municipal roads and other uses.

Mr. Li Hengfang, ReTo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We thank the Xiong'an New Area for putting on such a competitive and influential event. This was an ideal showcase for us to highlight ReTo's proven one-stop construction waste treatment program to influential leaders from the ecological, environmental and urban construction industries. We continue to push boundaries on what is achievable in concept and technology for the recycling of construction waste. Our commitment, investments and results are directly aligned with the ecological requirements of the Xiong'an New Area and broader markets we are targeting. Working with ReTo, customers and municipalities can better meet waste-free requirements, while speeding up the construction of new areas that share a waste-free, resource-saving foundation."

Founded in 1999, ReTo (NASDAQ: RETO) is a leader in ecological innovation, with sustainable environmental priorities and seeks to empower communities through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, which have been used to bring clean water and fertile soil to villages and cities worldwide. The Company is founded on its strategy of Technology Improves Ecology and is a full spectrum provider of products and services, ranging from the production of environmentally-friendly construction materials, environmental protection equipment and manufacturing equipment used to produce environmentally-friendly construction materials, to project consulting, design and installation for the health and improvement of ecological environments, such as ecological soil restoration, through solid waste treatment. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com

