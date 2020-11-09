Hemisphere Media Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemisphere, Alan Sokol, said, "I am proud of our performance in the third quarter, especially given the headwinds we faced due to the pandemic. We delivered an impressive 27% increase in advertising revenue, a trend that we have continued into the fourth quarter, reaching an all-time historic high in advertising revenue in October.

"We delivered terrific results at WAPA, fueled by a rebounding advertising market in Puerto Rico and our continued dominant ratings performance. WAPA achieved the highest third quarter ratings in its history in the key Adults 18-49 and 25-54 advertiser demographics. WAPA has now beaten its two major competitors combined in total day ratings for four consecutive quarters, which is a first since Nielsen commenced measuring ratings in Puerto Rico.

"In the U.S., Pasiones, CentroAmerica TV and Cinelatino all defied overall viewing trends, growing total day ratings by over 10%, with CentroAmerica TV increasing total day ratings by nearly 40%. Pasiones delivered its 15th consecutive quarter of year-over-year audience growth, continuing to outperform in prime time. This terrific ratings performance drove strong year-over–year advertising revenue growth for our cable networks.

"During the third quarter, we entered into a renewal of our retransmission agreement with the largest distributor in Puerto Rico, which will be effective January 1, 2021. This agreement provides for a substantial retransmission fee increase.

"We continue to diversify our revenue streams by licensing our valuable content library to existing and new streaming platforms in the U.S. and Latin America. Pantaya remains a bright spot as our audience continue to enjoy its unique premium content offering, and we have an exciting pipeline of movies and series in production.

"Our portfolio of unique assets has delivered outstanding performance and we are excited by our prospects for the fourth quarter and the upcoming year."

Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net revenues were $37.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 4%, as compared to net revenues of $35.8 million for the same period in 2019. The improvement was due to an increase in advertising revenue, which was offset in part by decreases in affiliate revenue and other revenue. Advertising revenue increased $3.8 million, or 27%, primarily due to the growth in the Puerto Rico television advertising market and an increase in WAPA's share of the advertising market, political advertising revenue, and an increase in core advertising revenue across our U.S. cable networks. Excluding political, advertising revenues increased 18% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Affiliate revenue decreased $1.9 million, or 9%, due to a decline in subscribers to our U.S. cable networks and a decline in non-U.S. affiliate revenue as a result of subscriber and fee declines, due in part to unfavorable foreign currency movements. Other revenue decreased $0.5 million, or 47%, driven by the timing of the licensing of content to third parties.

Net revenues were $104.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 5%, as compared to $110.1 million for the same period in 2019. The decline was due to decreases in affiliate revenue and advertising revenue, which were offset in part by an increase in other revenue. Affiliate revenue decreased $5.7 million, or 9%, due to a decline in subscribers to our U.S. cable networks, and a decline in non-U.S. affiliate revenue as a result of subscriber and fee declines, due in part to unfavorable foreign currency movements. Advertising revenue decreased $0.9 million, or 2%, due to the negative impact of the earthquakes in January and then the COVID-19 pandemic on the Puerto Rico television advertising market, which more than offset the growth in advertising revenue during the three month period ended September 30, 2020. Other revenue increased $0.8 million, or 23%, driven by the licensing of content to third parties.

Operating expenses were $23.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 6%, as compared to operating expenses of $25.3 million for the same period in 2019. This was primarily driven by a decrease in selling and general administrative costs, largely due to lower stock-based compensation and reduced marketing and research, including the termination of Nielsen ratings services for Cinelatino. These declines were offset in part by higher programming and production costs due to coverage of the elections in Puerto Rico, higher personnel expenses and an increase in the bad debt reserve. The third quarter also benefited from a gain from FCC spectrum repack of $1.0 million as compared to $0.2 million in the same period in 2019, due to the timing of reimbursements received from the FCC for equipment purchases required as a result of the FCC spectrum repack.

Operating expenses were $77.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 5%, as compared to operating expenses of $74.3 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was due to higher programming amortization in the current quarter, as a result of increased content licensed to third parties, and higher production expenses related to Guerreros, a daily reality show at WAPA, which commenced production in May 2019. The nine-month period also reflected a smaller gain from FCC spectrum repack and other of $0.8 million, as compared to $1.7 million in the same period in 2019, due to the timing of reimbursements received from the FCC and to the recording of a loss on the disposal of assets, as well as $3.0 million in professional and advisory fees incurred in connection with pursuit of strategic transactions earlier this year. This was partially offset by cost savings measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced personnel expenses and marketing and research costs, which resulted in lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

Net income attributable to Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. was $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $3.2 million for the same period in 2019. Net loss was $10.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $7.2 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 6%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 14%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $48.1 million for the same period in 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $205.3 million in debt and $117.7 million of cash. The Company's gross leverage ratio was approximately 3.4x, and net leverage ratio was approximately 1.5x.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company funded $1.1 million into its joint ventures, bringing the year-to-date total to $7.5 million, down from $27.4 million in the same period in 2019.

(1) See the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section of this earnings release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release.

The following tables set forth the Company's financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, as well as select financial data as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC.

Comparison of Consolidated Operating Results



(amounts in thousands)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues $ 37,172

$ 35,846

$ 104,316

$ 110,103 Operating Expenses:













Cost of revenues 10,994

10,445

34,521

31,976 Selling, general and administrative 10,819

11,869

32,260

33,583 Depreciation and amortization 2,771

2,581

8,696

9,204 Other expenses 172

530

3,220

1,183 Gain from FCC spectrum repack and other (1,004)

(154)

(831)

(1,661) Total operating expenses 23,752

25,271

77,866

74,285















Operating income 13,420

10,575

26,450

35,818















Other expenses, net:













Interest expense and other, net (2,551)

(3,113)

(7,833)

(9,078) Loss on equity method investments (988)

(6,888)

(18,196)

(24,048) Impairment of equity method investment -

-

(5,479)

- Total other expenses, net (3,539)

(10,001)

(31,508)

(33,126) Income (loss) before income taxes 9,881

574

(5,058)

2,692















Income tax expense (4,664)

(3,743)

(5,873)

(9,942) Net income (loss) $ 5,217

$ (3,169)

$ (10,931)

$ (7,250)















Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 80

-

118

37 Net income (loss) attributable to Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. $ 5,297

$ (3,169)

$ (10,813)

$ (7,213)















































Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:



Net income (loss) attributable to Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. $ 5,297

$ (3,169)

$ (10,813)

$ (7,213) Add (Deduct):













Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (80)

-

(118)

(37) Income tax expense 4,664

3,743

5,873

9,942 Impairment of equity method investment -

-

5,479

- Loss on equity method investments 988

6,888

18,196

24,048 Interest expense and other, net 2,551

3,113

7,833

9,078 Gain from FCC spectrum repack and other (1,004)

(154)

(831)

(1,661) Transaction and non-recurring expenses 216

530

3,264

1,190 Depreciation and amortization 2,771

2,581

8,696

9,204 Stock-based compensation 1,315

2,175

3,951

3,535 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,718

$ 15,707

$ 41,530

$ 48,086

Selected Financial Data:



(amounts in thousands)









As of

As of



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



(Unaudited)

(Audited)











Cash $117,741

$92,151

Debt (a) $205,346

$206,947











Leverage ratio (b): 3.4x

3.1x

Net leverage ratio (c): 1.5x

1.7x











(a) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt. (b) Represents gross debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. This ratio differs from the calculation contained in the Company's amended term loan. (c) Represents gross debt less cash divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. This ratio differs from the calculation contained in the Company's amended term loan.

The following table presents estimated subscriber information (unaudited):





Subscribers (a)

(amounts in thousands)





September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019



September 30,

2019



U.S. Cable Networks:

















WAPA America (b)

3,728

4,140



4,290



Cinelatino

3,831

4,364



4,497



Pasiones

4,147

4,626



4,739



Centroamerica TV

3,473

3,976



4,126



Television Dominicana

2,179

2,345



2,396



Total

17,358

19,451



20,048























Latin America Cable Networks:

















Cinelatino

14,138

16,132



16,165



Pasiones

13,931

16,763



16,686



Total

28,069

32,895



32,851

























(a) Amounts presented are based on most recent remittances received from the Company's distributors as of the respective dates shown above, which are typically two months prior to the dates shown above. (b) Excludes digital basic subscribers.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Within Hemisphere's third quarter 2020 press release, Hemisphere makes reference to the non-GAAP financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA." Whenever such information is presented, Hemisphere has complied with the provisions of the rules under Regulation G and Item 2.02 of Form 8-K. When presenting Adjusted EBITDA, Hemisphere's management adds back (deducts) from net income (loss) attributable to Hemisphere Media Group, Inc., net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, depreciation expense, amortization of intangibles, gain from FCC spectrum repack and other, impairment on equity method investment, loss on equity method investment, interest expense and other, net, transaction and non-recurring expenses, income tax expense, and stock-based compensation. The specific reasons why Hemisphere's management believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding Hemisphere's financial condition, results of its operations and cash flows has been provided in the Form 8-K filed in connection with this press release. A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA can be found above in the table that sets forth Hemisphere's financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Conference Call

Hemisphere will conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results at 10:00 AM ET on Monday, November 9, 2020. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online via the Company's Investor Relations website located at http://ir.hemispheretv.com/. Alternatively, interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 497-1436, or from outside the United States at (262) 558-6292, at least five minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID for the call is 9365609.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 PM ET on Monday, November 9, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056, or from outside the United States by dialing (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the replay is 9365609.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia, a Spanish-language content distribution company, and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.

