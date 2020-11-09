CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today reported financial results and business highlights for the third quarter of 2020.

Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., CASI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report that EVOMELA revenues for Q3 were $4.2 million. For the full year 2020 revenue, we expect to exceed $14 million, performing better than we had previously forecasted. We are thrilled with the progress we are seeing across our hematology oncology product portfolio. With our recently announced partnership with BioInvent, we gained exclusive Greater China development and commercialization rights to BI-1206, a first-in-class anti-FcyRIIB monoclonal antibody. BI-1206 has broad potential clinical applications across multiple tumor types in many first line indications and in refractory settings, which we look forward to exploring."

Dr. He continued, "With respect to our commercial asset CNCT-19 (CD19 CAR-T), our partner Juventas is making good progress with their current Phase 1 trials in B-NHL and B-ALL, and is expecting to initiate registration trials by the end of 2020. We expect to initiate our Phase 1 study for CID-103 (anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody) in the EU during the first quarter of 2021. We will continue to execute on a number of key milestones across our broad portfolio in the quarters ahead. In parallel, our team will continue tactically evaluating additional strategic opportunities that complement our growing portfolio."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues consisted primarily of product sales of EVOMELA that launched in August of 2019. Revenues were $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

for the three months ended compared to for the three months ended . Costs of revenues were $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . The decrease in cost of revenues is a result of the transfer to a new manufacturer, resulting in a considerable decrease in the unit cost of inventories of EVOMELA.

for the three months ended compared to for the three months ended . The decrease in cost of revenues is a result of the transfer to a new manufacturer, resulting in a considerable decrease in the unit cost of inventories of EVOMELA. Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $2.8 million , compared with $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . The increases in R&D expenses are primarily due to increases in 2020 R&D expenses incurred related to the development of CID-103, and costs associated with the EVOMELA post marketing study.

were , compared with for the three months ended . The increases in R&D expenses are primarily due to increases in 2020 R&D expenses incurred related to the development of CID-103, and costs associated with the EVOMELA post marketing study. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $5.3 million , compared with $8.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily because the 2019 period included costs related to sales and marketing efforts to prepare for the August 2019 launch of EVOMELA, as well as lower professional fees and travel costs incurred during the 2020 period.

were , compared with for the three months ended . The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily because the 2019 period included costs related to sales and marketing efforts to prepare for the launch of EVOMELA, as well as lower professional fees and travel costs incurred during the 2020 period. Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $2.1 million , compared with $975,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . The increase is due to selling costs related to commercial sales of EVOMELA that began in August of 2019.

were , compared with for the three months ended . The increase is due to selling costs related to commercial sales of EVOMELA that began in August of 2019. Acquired in-process R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $10.9 million , compared to $0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . Expense of $0.6 million relates to 2020 milestone fees paid to Pharmathen due to the first submission to the National Medical Products Administration in China for Octreotide which was achieved during 2020 and $10.3 million relates to milestone fees paid to Juventas.

was , compared to for the three months ended . Expense of relates to 2020 milestone fees paid to Pharmathen due to the first submission to the National Medical Products Administration in for Octreotide which was achieved during 2020 and relates to milestone fees paid to Juventas. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $16.8 million compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2019.

compared to for the same period in 2019. As of September 30, 2020 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $74.6 million compared to $44.9 million as of June 30, 2020 . As reported, the Company consummated an underwritten public offering in July 2020 generating gross proceeds of approximately $43.7 million .

Further information regarding the Company, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, can be found at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call reviewing the third quarter highlights today at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 647-4459 (U.S.), (800) 870-0181 (China), (400) 682-8629 (China, domestic), (580) 86567 (Hong Kong) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 8835514.

This call will be recorded and available for replay by dialing (855) 589-2056 (U.S.) or (404)-537-3406 (international) and enter 8835514 to access the replay.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CASI" or the "Company") is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of over 70 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, revenue growth, strategies, expectations and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors.

EVOMELA®is proprietary to Acrotech Biopharma LLC and its affiliates.

(Financial Table Follows)



CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 74,592

$ 53,621

Investment in equity securities, at fair value



1,796



625

Accounts receivable, net of $0 allowance for doubtful accounts



4,078



1,293

Inventories



720



4,542

Prepaid expenses and other



1,794



1,420

Assets held-for-sale



298



3,221 Total current assets



83,278



Property and equipment, net



984



985 Intangible assets, net



13,015



13,674 Long-term investments



27,569



14,038 Right of use assets



9,015



8,708 Other assets



377



504 Total assets

$ 134,238

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accounts payable

$ 2,697

$ 5,113

Accrued and other current liabilities



2,858



2,834 Total current liabilities



5,555



Deferred income



2,270



— Other liabilities



13,615



1,019 Total liabilities



21,440



8,966















Redeemable noncontrolling interest, at redemption value



21,271



20,670















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $1.00 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 250,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 124,023,374 shares and 97,851,243 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 123,943,829 shares and 97,771,698 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



1,240



979

Additional paid-in capital



656,639



606,686

Treasury stock, at cost: 79,545 shares held at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



(8,034)



(8,034)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,507)



(2,728)

Accumulated deficit



(556,811)



(523,908) Total stockholders' equity



91,527



72,995 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

$ 134,238

$ 102,631

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30



2020

2019

2020

Product sales

$ 4,205

$ 2,749

$ 10,215

$ 2,749 Lease income



37



38



104



38 Total revenues



4,242



2,787



10,319



Costs of revenues



1,828



2,648



7,556



2,648 Research and development



2,803



1,829



7,682



7,375 General and administrative



5,347



7,977



13,490



20,669 Selling and marketing



2,062



975



4,879



975 (Gain) loss on disposal of intangible assets



—



—



(450)



48 Impairment of intangible assets



—



—



1,537



— Acquired in-process research and development



10,862



—



11,943



5,849 Total costs and expenses



22,902



13,429



46,637



Loss from operations



(18,660)



(10,642)



(36,318)



(34,777) Non-operating income/(expense):























Interest income, net



432



414



775



783 Other income



20



—



47



— Foreign exchange (losses) gains



(526)



719



(278)



1,269 Change in fair value of investment in equity securities



1,978



(160)



2,287



(355) Net loss



(16,756)



(9,669)



(33,487)



(33,080) Less: (loss)/ income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



(309)



(23)



(584)



53 Accretion to redeemable noncontrolling interest redemption value



506



245



1,185



406 Net loss attributable to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

$ (16,953)

$ (9,891)

$ (34,088)

Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.35) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted)



117,940



95,891



105,922



Comprehensive loss:























Net loss

$ (16,756)

$ (9,669)

$ (33,487)

$ (33,080) Foreign currency translation adjustment



2,383



(1,836)



1,221



(2,636) Total comprehensive loss

$ (14,373)

$ (11,505)

$ (32,266)

(309)



(23)



(584)



53 Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (14,064)

$ (11,482)

$ (31,682)

$ (35,769)

