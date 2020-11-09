  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints Jason O'Shaughnessy as Head of International Sales

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:ENV +0%

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform for digital financial services, announced today it has appointed Jason O'Shaughnessy as the Head of International Sales. O'Shaughnessy will be responsible for driving revenue growth in all international markets for Envestnet | Yodlee including Europe, Asia Pacific and Australia-New Zealand.

Envestnet |Yodlee has appointed Jason O’Shaughnessy as the Head of International Sales.

A key focus for O'Shaughnessy will be to continue the expansion of Envestnet | Yodlee's open banking coverage and data enrichment across Europe and other key markets including Australia. This effort will help to extend Envestnet | Yodlee's support for FinTechs to drive innovation and enable financial institutions to expand their global capabilities.

O'Shaughnessy worked at Envestnet | Yodlee from 2003 to 2017, as Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Australia. O'Shaughnessy rejoins Envestnet | Yodlee after garnering experience in a startup capacity where he helped a number of FinTechs with their go-to-market and open banking strategies across aggregation, personal financial management and lending.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason back to our team. His rich experience, industry relationships and exceptional vision and leadership will help drive Envestnet | Yodlee's growth in these critical international markets," said Stuart DePina, President of Envestnet. "Jason is key to expanding our open banking support and delivering solutions internationally, enabling financial institutions and FinTechs to provide the innovations necessary to help their customers achieve financial wellness."

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 103,000 advisors across more than 4,900 companies including 15 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@Yodlee) and LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Envestnet | Yodlee)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envestnet--yodlee-appoints-jason-oshaughnessy-as-head-of-international-sales-301168221.html

SOURCE Envestnet | Yodlee


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)