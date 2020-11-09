Bed Bath & Beyond® Gives Shoppers More Days And More Ways To Save This Holiday So They Have Time To 'Enjoy The Present'

UNION, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond® (NASDAQ: BBBY) will expand its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as part of a comprehensive plan to provide incredible value to customers this holiday season. The Company is inspiring its customers to 'Enjoy the Present' in its holiday marketing campaign, while making it easier and more convenient than ever to shop for the holiday following the recent launch of a range of omni-always shopping services, including Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS), Curbside Pickup, and Same Day Delivery.

Cindy Davis, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Decorist, said, "This year, more than ever, we've learned that every moment is a gift, so we want to help our customers with inspiration, value and ease throughout this holiday season. Beyond+ is the secret weapon to save and our expanded Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, daily deals and gifts of the week, mean there are more ways to take advantage of incredible value than ever before. We want our customers to be able to shop however and whenever they are most comfortable, so we've made it faster, safer and easier than ever to shop through our new BOPIS, Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery services. And we know more customers will be celebrating the holidays at home so we're providing design ideas and holiday tips to inspire our customers to get their homes holiday ready. So, whether it's a thoughtful gift for friends or family, the quilt that will make your home even more cozy, or the last-minute item you need to make Thanksgiving dinner special, we'll be here to help our customers enjoy the present this holiday season."

Enjoy the Present Campaign

Bed Bath & Beyond's Enjoy the PresentHoliday advertising campaigns focuses on how every moment this holiday is a gift and invites us all to enjoy the present. The real magic of the holidays is in cherishing the people closest to us in the place that's closest to our hearts—our homes. Bed Bath & Beyond's campaign will inspire people to give meaningful gifts that matter in a campaign that will run across digital channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Hulu and YouTube.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Bed Bath & Beyond will expand its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions this year to help customers save with confidence through the busy holiday season. Starting on Thursday, November 26th through Saturday, November 28th, Black Friday offers will include:

20% off entire online purchases Thursday, November 26 th through Saturday, November 28 th

through 25% off entire in-store purchases, including Curbside and Store Pickup orders, and customers can come in-store to get 25% off their total purchase, no coupon necessary all-day Friday, November 27 th and Saturday, November 28 th

and Beyond+ members will receive 25% off their entire purchase any way they shop from Wednesday, November 25 th through Saturday, November 28 th

Bed Bath & Beyond will also offer exciting two-day deals in-store for Black Friday (while supplies last); on must-have holiday items, including:

Shark ION Robot® Vacuum R77 with Wi-Fi: $168.74 with offer SAVE $211

with offer SAVE Ninja® Foodi™ 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer: $164.99 with offer SAVE $75

with offer SAVE Keurig® K-Select® Single Server K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker: $59.99 with offer SAVE $70

with offer SAVE Pre-Lit Holiday Greenery Décor Set: $52.49 with offer SAVE $47

with offer SAVE 12lb Weighted Blanket: $26.25 with offer SAVE $43

with offer SAVE Exclusively Ours℠ Wamsutta® 6-piece 1200 Thread Count Queen Sheet Sets: $29.99 with offer SAVE $10

Online deals will continue through Cyber Monday with a $100 My Funds Rewards (valid for 30 days) for every $300 spent online only, all day Sunday, November 29th and Monday, November 30th.

Enjoy Incredible Value All Season Long

Bed Bath & Beyond will continue its extended savings program on top products throughout the season:

Gift of the Week: Each week through Wednesday, December 23 rd , Bed Bath & Beyond® will provide customers with inspiration and meaningful savings on thoughtful and cozy gifts.

Each week through , Bed Bath & Beyond® will provide customers with inspiration and meaningful savings on thoughtful and cozy gifts. Holiday Daily Deals : Customers can shop one hot daily deal concluding on Thursday, December 24 th .

: Customers can shop one hot daily deal concluding on . Beyond+ Loyalty Program: Bed Bath & Beyond's Beyond+® loyalty program is the secret savings tool this holiday season. For only $29 annually, Beyond+ members receive 20% off their entire purchase, every time they shop, and will also enjoy free standard shipping throughout the year.

Fast & Convenient Shopping

Bed Bath & Beyond will help customers spend more time celebrating with loved ones this year with hassle-free, fast and convenient omnichannel shopping services like free Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store and contactless Curbside Pickup, as well as newly introduced Same Day Delivery service. The Same Day Delivery service is available at a flat rate fee of $4.99 for orders over $39, providing an easy, convenient and affordable option for customers this year that is perfect for last minute gifts and entertaining essentials.

For more details on Bed Bath & Beyond holiday savings, visit https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-gives-shoppers-more-days-and-more-ways-to-save-this-holiday-so-they-have-time-to-enjoy-the-present-301168602.html

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond