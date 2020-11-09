Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts & Investors with Expert Oncologist Panel During 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced today that it will host a webcast analyst and investor conference call with a panel of oncology experts and company management on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. EST during the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC). The call will be hosted by Nektar management and will include SITC authors and presenters, Dr. Adi Diab, Associate Professor, Melanoma Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Dr. Brendan Curti, Director of the Melanoma Program, Cytokine and Adoptive Immunotherapy and Genitourinary Oncology Research at Providence Cancer Institute; and Dr. Nina Shah, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, at the University of California San Francisco.

The event will follow the SITC 2020 presentations on Wednesday which will include clinical data for three Nektar-sponsored studies, including updated clinical data from a cohort of first-line Stage IV metastatic melanoma patients in the PIVOT-02 study of bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214; BEMPEG) with nivolumab, as well as presentations about Nektar's NKTR-255 and NKTR-262 programs. The 2020 SITC Annual Meeting is being held virtually from November 9 to November 14, 2020.

Analyst Call with Panel of Oncologists:

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. EST

Dial-in: 877-881-2183 (toll-free) or 970-315-0453 (enter access code 2090614)

Investors and analysts can also view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/25u4g5o7. The event will also be available for replay for two weeks on the company's website, www.nektar.com.

Details of the presentations at SITC are as follows:

Nektar Oral and Poster Presentations at SITC

Abstract 355: "First-in-human phase I study of NKTR-255 in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies", Shah, N., et al.

Poster will be available on November 9 th at 8:00 AM EST

Poster Session Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11 th, 2020, from 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. EST

Abstract 368: "REVEAL: Phase 1 dose-escalation study of NKTR-262, a novel TLR7/8 agonist, plus bempegaldesleukin: local innate immune activation and systemic adaptive immune expansion for treating solid tumors", Diab, A., et al.

Oral Session Title: Combinatorial Therapies

Combinatorial Therapies Presenter: Dr. Adi Diab , MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. , MD Anderson Cancer Center Date: Wednesday, November 11 th, 2020, from 11:15 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. EST

Abstract 420: "Progression-free survival and biomarker correlates of response with BEMPEG plus NIVO in previously untreated patients with metastatic melanoma: results from the PIVOT-02 study", Diab, A., et al.

Oral Session Title: Concurrent Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation Session: Clinical

Concurrent Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation Session: Clinical Presenter: Dr. Adi Diab , MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. , MD Anderson Cancer Center Date: Wednesday, November 11 th, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Additional Collaborator Presentations at SITC

Abstract 451: "Combining Bempegaldesleukin (CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist) and NKTR-262 (TLR7/8 agonist) pairs local innate activation with systemic CD8+ T cell expansion to enhance anti-tumor immunity", Rolig, A., et al.

Poster will be available on November 9 th at 8:00 AM EST

Poster Session Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11 th, 2020, from 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. EST

Dr. Adi Diab

Adi Diab, M.D., serves as Associate Professor of Melanoma Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Diab is one of the lead investigators in PIVOT-02, the Phase 1/2 study of bempeg plus nivolumab, and in REVEAL, the Phase 1/2 study of NKTR-262 and bempeg. He is also in the steering committee for the BMS-sponsored Phase 3 registrational study, which is ongoing in patients with previously untreated metastatic melanoma. His research is focused on developing new immunotherapeutic strategies that will improve clinical outcomes in patients. He has authored or co-authored over thirty scientific publications and abstracts and serves as a reviewer for the Cancer Discovery, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Nature Reviews Journal of Immunotherapy and the Journal of the American Society of Hematology.

Dr. Brendan D. Curti

Brendan D. Curti, M.D., is the Robert W. Franz Chair for Clinic Research and Member in the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute at Providence Cancer Institute. He serves as the Director of Cytokine and Adoptive Immunotherapy, Melanoma Program and Genitourinary Oncology Research. His clinical research focuses on developing new immunotherapies for melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer and bladder cancer. He previously served as a Senior Investigator in the Biological Response Modifiers Program at the National Cancer Institute and was an Associate Professor at the Penn State College of Medicine before joining Providence Cancer Institute.

Dr. Nina Shah

Nina Shah, M.D., is an Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of California San Francisco and a specialist in blood diseases who focuses on treating multiple myeloma, a type of cancer affecting certain cells in the bone marrow. Her areas of professional interest include the intersection of immunology and oncology as well as helping patients fight multiple myeloma by boosting their immune systems. She belongs to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology and American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology and virology well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "develop," "may" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential of bempegaldesleukin in combination with nivolumab, and the therapeutic potential of each of NKTR-255 and NKTR-262, as well as the availability of results and outcomes from clinical and preclinical studies of our drug candidates. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of our drug candidates are based on preclinical and clinical findings and the expected therapeutic potential for each of our drug candidates is subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) our drug candidates are in clinical development and the risk of failure remains high and failure can unexpectedly occur at any stage for one or more of the indications being studied prior to regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations or other factors that impact drug development; (iii) data reported from ongoing preclinical and clinical trials are necessarily interim data only and the final results will change based on continuing observations; (iv) scientific discovery of new medical breakthroughs is an inherently uncertain process and the future success of potential new drug candidates (such as bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and NKTR-262) is therefore very uncertain and unpredictable; (v) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical studies and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, delays caused by our collaboration partners, and enrollment competition; (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in Nektar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

