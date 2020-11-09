New Epson RC+ Development Software Release, Two IntelliFlex Feeder Solutions and Add On Instruction Set Facilitate Seamless Robotic Integration

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic automation continues to be a dominant growth area for manufacturing with applications ranging from simple deployments to complex environments that require high levels of speed and precision. To address these evolving market requirements, Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced at PACK EXPO Connects major updates to the Epson RC+® 7.0 development software. This latest update (version 7.5.0) expands the award-winning IntelliFlex™ Parts Feeding lineup to include the new IntelliFlex 80 and 380 Feeders, as well as the release of Add On Instructions for users of Allen Bradley® PLC platforms to program and control Epson robots1. These new solutions are available from Epson and authorized partners today.

Epson RC+ 7.5.0 helps push forward the standard in simplified automated robot solutions using Epson's lineup of award-winning SCARA and 6-Axis robots. An advanced suite of software designed to help users quickly and easily implement automated robot solutions, Epson RC+ 7.5.0 offers a powerful set of tools and features that redefine automation efficiency. A comprehensive solution for virtually any application, Epson RC+ provides seamless integration, allowing all components to work together in one integrated environment.

"Epson RC+7.5.0 addresses two distinct automation trends — high-mix, low-volume parts feeding with IntelliFlex 80 and 380, and growth in PLC adoption with Add On Instructions," said Rick Brookshire, director of product management for Epson Robots. "At Epson Robots, we are continually improving our development software to address these evolving market requirements, helping to set the standard for simplified automated robot solutions."

Powered by Epson Robots IntelliFlex software and Vision Guide, the IntelliFlex Feeding System delivers a simplistic feeding solution to accommodate a wide variety of parts ranging from 3 mm to 150 mm. The new IntelliFlex 80 and 380 expands the IntelliFlex portfolio to 4 feeders with parts support from 3-15mm and 15-60mm, respectively. Integrated with Epson RC+ development software, the solution offers easy setup and configuration. A point-and-click interface helps reduce the typical development time required for flexible feeding applications. Smart auto-tuning automatically adjusts the feeder parameters for new parts setup, and multi-axis vibration technology provides optimized parts control and singulation.

Epson Add On Instructions allow Allen Bradley PLC users to seamlessly integrate Epson robots for everything from simple pick-and-place tasks to even more complex tasks using the PLC programming environment they are already familiar with. Add On Instructions feature a rich set of commands that enable robot motion and system setup — all within the native PLC language, so no additional robot-specific programming training is required. Ideal for regulated industries, these instructions enable users to reuse commands and create instruction signatures. With a single point of control, companies can simplify tracking, training and commissioning. Compatible with Epson's full line of SCARA and 6-Axis robots, Add On Instructions help make controlled automation easier.

"Every customer wants something different," said Victor Ferrell, president at Dynamic Control and Automation, an Epson Robots AutomateEliteSM System Integrator. "Add On Instructions will allow us to integrate robots while enabling a single point of control via PLC. By standardizing on a single controls system approach, we believe we can better predict the hours and scope of a project, and it has the potential to lower overall project cost and delivery timeline due to reoccurring engineering over time."

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide2 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamericahttps://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.youtube.com_user_EpsonTV_&d=DwMGaQ&c=9HgsnmHvi4dS-nWjTlyLww&r=YaeAvj-Crv8FtNyGpJp2FTMWCwCgi9Z0u05_OWQk_rU&m=jkUNsN0SK-Z8yo11AE2ffDIVQtOUxI9tPkVPy0RwcGA&s=FBkyjtx6Agf1Mwx99JTgS-GwecfAwRxeAjPNdmSyK9U&e=), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1For Allen Bradley PLC-based programming

2 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

Note: EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. IntelliFlex is a trademark and AutomateElite is a service mark of Epson America. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

