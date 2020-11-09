Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upsized Debt Exchange

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that the counterparties to the privately negotiated debt exchange announced on November 2nd have agreed to exercise substantially all of the remaining capacity under the negotiated agreement.

Under the terms of the upsized transaction, the Company will now exchange a total of $389 million of principal of the Company's existing unsecured senior notes (the "Senior Notes") for $217 million aggregate principal of new 9.00% Second Lien Notes due 2025, payable semi-annually (the "Second Lien Notes"), to be issued by Callon at a weighted average exchange ratio of approximately $557 per $1,000 of principal exchanged. Participants in the exchange will receive a total of 1.76 million warrants with a strike price of $5.60.

Over 63% of the existing Senior Notes to be exchanged are due 2023 and 2024.

Upon completion of the exchange, Callon's total net debt will be reduced by approximately $172 million and total cash interest expense by approximately $6 million. The total amount outstanding under the Second Lien Notes will be $517 million ($617 million assuming the exercise of the debt exchange option held by the majority owner of the Second Lien Notes which will be reserved until September 30, 2021) relative to a total permitted principal amount of $700 million.

The private debt exchange is scheduled to close on November 17th. Callon currently expects the borrowing base under its credit facility to remain unchanged at $1.6 billion, and its next scheduled redetermination will take place in May 2021.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

