Walker & Dunlop Expands Multifamily Property Sales Team to Columbus

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired a property sales team in Columbus, Ohio, adding a new market to its national property sales platform. Managing Director Andrew (Andy) DiBlasi will be focused on the origination and execution of multifamily property sales, with a focus in Central Ohio and the greater Ohio area.

Kris Mikkelsen, Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales (WDIS) Executive Vice President, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the WDIS team. Columbus is a fundamental addition to our program as we continue building out our property sales platform to partner with our debt financing capabilities. Andy's expertise and extensive client relationships in the area will deepen our capabilities in the Midwest and will be an important contributor to our growth over the next several years."

Mr. DiBlasi added, "I have been following WDIS's impressive platform growth throughout the U.S. for years, so I am excited to join the team. Walker & Dunlop already has an extremely strong debt financing presence in Columbus and throughout Ohio; I see this as an outstanding opportunity to build upon my existing client connections and to maximize the strong relationships Walker & Dunlop already has on the loan origination side. The long-term macro-level fundamentals continue to look very promising in Ohio; I look forward to building our presence and aggressively growing our market share here and in neighboring Midwest markets."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. DiBlasi was Vice President of Investment Sales and Marketing at DRK & Company, where he oversaw DRK's Investment Sales Brokerage team, brokering over $100 million in transactions annually since 2010. Mr. DiBlasi also oversaw the site selection and land acquisition processes for DRK, as well as the sales efforts for the company's condominium and home development affiliate.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. The company has more than doubled the size of its property sales team since the end of 2018, and has added new offices in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, the New York Metropolitan area, Philadelphia, Portland, and San Diego. Walker & Dunlop is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint. To learn more about our property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

