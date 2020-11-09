Generali hires Lleida.net's electronic notification and contracting services

MADRID and NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance company Generali Spain has hired the electronic notification and contracting services provided by Spanish listed company Lleida.net.

Lleida.net (OTC: LLEIF) (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN), which is currently listed in New York, Madrid and Paris, is a European leader in the digital signature industry.

It offers its services to many companies in the financial, banking and insurance sectors.

"Due to its size and market share, Generali is set to become a key customer for Lleida.net. The current health emergency has changed behavior patterns in the insurance industry, and we are constantly developing solutions to ensure their business continuity," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company, which he founded in 1995.

Generali is one of the main players in the Spanish insurance market, with more than 2,000 advisors in the country, including 1,600 care offices and 10,000 professionals.

The insurance solutions offered by Generali cover both Life products (ranging from Savings and Pension Plans to Unit-Link) and Non-Life products (Cars, Home, Accidents or Death).

Lleida.net: best-performing company in the European market during 2020

In 2020, Lleida.net became the company with the highest stock market growth in Europe and a major stock market success.

During the year, to date, its shares have risen by as much as 940 per cent this year, and its market valuation exceeds 150 million euros.

The company, which started trading last Monday in the OTCQX Best Market segment of the OTC Markets Group in New York.

As of today, it is also the only corporation listed at the same time also in BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris).

The new socioeconomic environment and the new social habits consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic have accelerated the adoption of new technological methods to deliver, notify and sign documents in a certified manner.

Currently, some 70 countries recognize the legal validity of the Spanish company's electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notices in contracting processes.

To provide business continuity solutions to companies in a wide range of industries, Lleida.net has built the strongest Intellectual Property portfolio in the industry.

It has obtained 187 patents on electronic contracting and notification by the IP authorities of 50 countries worldwide, including by the United States, the European Union, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand.

