ISOPURE® Unflavored & Vanilla Protein Powders Now Available In Select Walmart Stores

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ISOPURE® Company, the leader in high-quality and innovative protein drinks and powders, today announces they have expanded the availability of their protein powder portfolio into select Walmart stores nationwide with their ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder and ISOPURE® Zero Carb Creamy Vanilla Protein Powder products.

"Within mass retailer channels, whey protein isolate continues to generate strong consumer demand, and ISOPURE® Zero Carb protein powder, a leading brand in whey protein isolate powder, will be a premium addition to the Walmart assortment," said Corey Klein, ISOPURE® Senior Sales Manager. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Walmart with the addition of ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored and Creamy Vanilla protein powders into the nutrition set."

ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder and ISOPURE® Zero Carb Creamy Vanilla Protein Powder products are made with high-quality protein, without packing on the carbs, sugar and fat. Both products have 25 grams of 100% pure whey protein isolate per scoop – without gluten, lactose or fillers - to help us perform at our peak. ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder and ISOPURE® Zero Carb Creamy Vanilla Protein Powder will be available at select Walmart stores in 1lb / 15-16 serving containers, respectively.

"ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored protein powder is a simple and easy way to add 25 grams of unflavored protein (per scoop) to your favorite entrees, deserts and smoothie recipes without affecting the taste," said Jonathan Ochoa, ISOPURE® Marketing Director. "It's a perfect way to balance your macronutrients by adding more protein to your diet. I personally like to add it to my guacamole, pancakes and mac and cheese."

ISOPURE® aims for the highest standards, with products that harness the power of quality protein and simple ingredients you know and trust, all in hopes of helping people achieve their purpose and passions. Since launch, ISOPURE® has wanted to support active people who want the purest protein to help them be their most awesome self. For more than 35 years, ISOPURE® has been working to make products that simply offer the purest and most perfect protein around.

"People are rightfully demanding more from their nutrition choices that provide a better fit with busy lifestyles," said Vincent Biroscak, ISOPURE® Marketing Vice President. "This is why we are constantly working on better performance solutions and we're excited to partner with world class retailers like Walmart who are moving things forward for the consumer."

About ISOPURE®

ISOPURE® was established in 1984 and has been formulating high-quality, effective and innovative protein drinks and powders ever since. In 1998, the protein drink market was revolutionized with the introduction of ISOPURE® Zero Carb 40 Gram protein drinks, a water-based, fruit flavored, zero carb ready-to-drink protein beverage. Since the beginning, ISOPURE® formulas have continued to provide quality, real world solutions for athletic, healthy living and purpose-driven endeavors everywhere. ISOPURE® formulas fuel athletic performance using premium ingredients (100% whey protein isolate) and the latest formulation technologies to deliver outstanding macronutrient profiles (high protein, zero & low carbs and fat) with awesome taste. And still to this day, we strive for the purest protein and athletic fuel with the best macronutrient profile that technology can provide. ISOPURE® products can be found throughout natural product, specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, most online retailers and at theisopurecompany.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

