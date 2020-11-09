  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BEST Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:BEST +0%

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2020

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020, or 10:00am Beijing Time on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963976 or +852-58081995

Mainland China:

4001-206115

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Participant Elite Entry Number:

6127097

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 26, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code

10149943

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain in the new retail era by leveraging technology and business model innovation. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

BEST Inc.
Investor Relations Team
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail:  [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-19-2020-301168447.html

SOURCE BEST Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)