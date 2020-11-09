  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher Bought $105,560 of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: DNB +2.51%

CFO of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bryan T. Hipsher (insider trades) bought 4,000 shares of DNB on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $26.39 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $105,560.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc has a market cap of $11.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.13 with and P/S ratio of 6.37. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Anthony M Jabbour bought 38,000 shares of DNB stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $26.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of DNB stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $26.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DNB, click here

.

