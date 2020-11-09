Arrow Financial Corp Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Waste Management Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST

Glens Falls, NY, based Investment company Arrow Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Waste Management Inc, US Concrete Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Arrow Financial Corp owns 289 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USCR, IWB, IXN,

USCR, IWB, IXN, Added Positions: VCSH, IGSB, INTC, AGG, ABT, GLD, PAYX, TRV, TXN, T, COP, ARE, NOC, LMT, WM, WMB, YUM, F, DE, TIP, XLU,

VCSH, IGSB, INTC, AGG, ABT, GLD, PAYX, TRV, TXN, T, COP, ARE, NOC, LMT, WM, WMB, YUM, F, DE, TIP, XLU, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, JNJ, XLK, PYPL, FB, HD, PG, RTX, IWR, FDX, NFLX, PEP, TMO, V, GOOG, VNQ, BA, CVX, XOM, PM, SPYV, MMM, ADBE, BRK.B, ICE, PFE, BKNG, SHW, OTIS, CSCO, NEE, GOOGL, MAR, NVDA, NKE, CARR, MO, BLK, KO, STZ, DD, JPM, CRM, LUV, SYK, UNH, VZ, DOW, XLC, AMT, AMGN, ADP, CAT, CHKP, CME, CMCSA, COST, D, EMR, GILD, MAS, MS, OXY, PRU, SPG, SBUX, TROW, USB, DIS, WFC, TSLA, XLB, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, AOS, AEP, AXP, ADI, TFC, BAX, BDX, CVS, CLX, CL, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, LLY, FISV, GD, GE, HAL, HSY, IBM, IFF, J, KMB, MKC, MET, NSC, ROP, ROST, SLB, STT, TMP, TD, VRTX, VMC, GWW, ZBH, ABBV, BPY, FTV, MUB,

AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, JNJ, XLK, PYPL, FB, HD, PG, RTX, IWR, FDX, NFLX, PEP, TMO, V, GOOG, VNQ, BA, CVX, XOM, PM, SPYV, MMM, ADBE, BRK.B, ICE, PFE, BKNG, SHW, OTIS, CSCO, NEE, GOOGL, MAR, NVDA, NKE, CARR, MO, BLK, KO, STZ, DD, JPM, CRM, LUV, SYK, UNH, VZ, DOW, XLC, AMT, AMGN, ADP, CAT, CHKP, CME, CMCSA, COST, D, EMR, GILD, MAS, MS, OXY, PRU, SPG, SBUX, TROW, USB, DIS, WFC, TSLA, XLB, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, AOS, AEP, AXP, ADI, TFC, BAX, BDX, CVS, CLX, CL, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, LLY, FISV, GD, GE, HAL, HSY, IBM, IFF, J, KMB, MKC, MET, NSC, ROP, ROST, SLB, STT, TMP, TD, VRTX, VMC, GWW, ZBH, ABBV, BPY, FTV, MUB, Sold Out: VOT, IWM, IVE, VO, IWO, SDOG, WY, CTVA, SQ, IWF, IWD, DXJ, BLV, AVB, BZUN, PLAY, WBA, UAA, WRK, PNC, LM, HRL,

Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,388,984 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 350,480 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,894 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,274 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,578 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15%

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $282.43, with an estimated average price of $255.19. The stock is now traded at around $274.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $196.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,482 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 440.00%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 540 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 176.47%. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $119.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 94 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 96.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 196 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.77, with an estimated average price of $38.09.

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 13,960 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.87%. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $61.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 7,555 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 42.25%. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 4,536 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 25.42%. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 21,124 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 35.97%. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 5,681 shares as of .

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.59%. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 490 shares as of .