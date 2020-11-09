  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arrow Financial Corp Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Waste Management Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST

November 09, 2020 | About: IGSB -0.06% GLD -4.98% WM +3.77% TIP -0.46% IXN +2.08% USCR +1.99% IWB +2.74% RTX +9.15% IWR +3.5% VNQ +5.33% SPYV +4.68% PM +3.05% B +15.79%

Glens Falls, NY, based Investment company Arrow Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Waste Management Inc, US Concrete Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Arrow Financial Corp owns 289 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ARROW FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,388,984 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 350,480 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,894 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,274 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,578 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IXN)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $282.43, with an estimated average price of $255.19. The stock is now traded at around $274.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of .

New Purchase: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $196.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,482 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 440.00%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 540 shares as of .

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 176.47%. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $119.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 94 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 96.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 196 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOT)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.

Sold Out: ALPS ETF TRUST (SDOG)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.77, with an estimated average price of $38.09.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 13,960 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.87%. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $61.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 7,555 shares as of .

Reduced: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 42.25%. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 4,536 shares as of .

Reduced: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 25.42%. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 21,124 shares as of .

Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 35.97%. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 5,681 shares as of .

Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.59%. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arrow Financial Corp still held 490 shares as of .



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)