Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Chairman, President & CEO David S Taylor Sold $5 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Procter & Gamble Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David S Taylor (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of PG on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $143.31 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Procter & Gamble Co is a consumer goods company. The firm markets its products internationally through various channels which include mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and department stores. Procter & Gamble Co has a market cap of $362.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $146.30 with a P/E ratio of 27.98 and P/S ratio of 5.29. The dividend yield of Procter & Gamble Co stocks is 2.13%. Procter & Gamble Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO David S Taylor sold 30,000 shares of PG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $142.44. The price of the stock has increased by 2.71% since.

Chairman, President & CEO David S Taylor sold 35,054 shares of PG stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $142.67. The price of the stock has increased by 2.54% since.

CEO - Beauty R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of PG stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $143.8. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer & Secy Deborah P Majoras sold 23,779 shares of PG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $142. The price of the stock has increased by 3.03% since.

Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer Carolyn M Tastad sold 51,867 shares of PG stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $142.94. The price of the stock has increased by 2.35% since.

Chief Legal Officer & Secy Deborah P Majoras sold 71,391 shares of PG stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $141.42. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.

