Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sold $14.5 million of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: ZBRA +4.3%

CEO of Zebra Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anders Gustafsson (insider trades) sold 42,505 shares of ZBRA on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $342.02 a share. The total sale was $14.5 million.

Zebra Technologies Corp develops products for the automatic identification and data capture market. Its products find use in mobiles, computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers. Zebra Technologies Corp has a market cap of $19.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $357.70 with a P/E ratio of 40.84 and P/S ratio of 4.46. Zebra Technologies Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Zebra Technologies Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of ZBRA stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $342.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, General Counsel & Secty Cristen L Kogl sold 705 shares of ZBRA stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $341.81. The price of the stock has increased by 4.65% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Colleen M O'sullivan sold 1,314 shares of ZBRA stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $339.8. The price of the stock has increased by 5.27% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZBRA, click here

.

