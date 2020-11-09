  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
JW Asset Management, LLC Buys Aurora Cannabis Inc, Sells HEXO Corp

November 09, 2020 | About: ACB +17.88% HEXO +5.77%

New York, NY, based Investment company JW Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aurora Cannabis Inc, sells HEXO Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JW Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, JW Asset Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JW Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jw+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JW Asset Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,147 shares, 43.93% of the total portfolio.
  2. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 3,117,485 shares, 33.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 116,500 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 977,741 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 50,673 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.
Added: Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

JW Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 45.95%. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,879 shares as of .

Sold Out: HEXO Corp (HEXO)

JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $0.64 and $0.81, with an estimated average price of $0.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of JW Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

