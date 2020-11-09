JW Asset Management, LLC Buys Aurora Cannabis Inc, Sells HEXO Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company JW Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aurora Cannabis Inc, sells HEXO Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JW Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, JW Asset Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: GRWG, ACB,

GRWG, ACB, Sold Out: HEXO,

For the details of JW Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jw+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,147 shares, 43.93% of the total portfolio. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 3,117,485 shares, 33.38% of the total portfolio. Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 116,500 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 977,741 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 50,673 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.

JW Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 45.95%. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,879 shares as of .

JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $0.64 and $0.81, with an estimated average price of $0.71.