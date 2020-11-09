Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Texas Instruments Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Redfin Corp, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Texas Instruments Inc, Broadcom Inc, Mastercard Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Redfin Corp, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, WISDOMTREE TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC owns 1156 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 299,504 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 643,172 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 867,699 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% Nike Inc (NKE) - 531,508 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (WDIV) - 896,471 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.1%

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 230,648 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $391.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,022 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,939 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,016 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,912 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,770 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 134,185 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 162.58%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $346.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,342 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 93.15%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 355,643 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 262,584 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 90,312 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $78.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 111,484 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in Redfin Corp by 53.68%. The sale prices were between $35.54 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -17.19%. Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC still held 119,270 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 87.33%. The sale prices were between $22.74 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC still held 147,950 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST by 99.75%. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC still held 1,514 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $52.33 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC still held 896,471 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 46.53%. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC still held 1,593 shares as of .

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in Corning Inc by 42%. The sale prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC still held 580 shares as of .