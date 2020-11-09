Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ARK ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Smartsheet Inc

Investment company Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ARK ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Argo Group International Holdings, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Smartsheet Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAU, ARKK, XT, ARGO, GOVT, DKNG, HACK, BX, GDX, ARKW, HON, UPS, GS, NVDA, FB, ARKG, WMT, NSC, SWKS, VBK, VUG, 27T, NEPT,

IAU, ARKK, XT, ARGO, GOVT, DKNG, HACK, BX, GDX, ARKW, HON, UPS, GS, NVDA, FB, ARKG, WMT, NSC, SWKS, VBK, VUG, 27T, NEPT, Added Positions: BKI, CQQQ, IVV, V, GLD, QQQ, NCR, MMM, IEFA, IBB, XBI, BA, NOC, RTX, XLG, AAPL, LMT, INTC, HD, XOM, IEMG, VEA, IWM, XLK, XLP, XLV, GOOG, NOK, JPM, GD, CTG, CVX, AMZN, ET,

BKI, CQQQ, IVV, V, GLD, QQQ, NCR, MMM, IEFA, IBB, XBI, BA, NOC, RTX, XLG, AAPL, LMT, INTC, HD, XOM, IEMG, VEA, IWM, XLK, XLP, XLV, GOOG, NOK, JPM, GD, CTG, CVX, AMZN, ET, Reduced Positions: FIS, XLF, SMAR, IJJ, MSFT, VYM, ITA, IJH, SHY, IWO, ITOT, FISV, VEU, IWF, IJR, DVY, IWP, EFA, PG, IDV, INDA, DIS, IUSV, PFE, IWR, NTES, LOW, CSCO, CSX, IJK, EEM,

FIS, XLF, SMAR, IJJ, MSFT, VYM, ITA, IJH, SHY, IWO, ITOT, FISV, VEU, IWF, IJR, DVY, IWP, EFA, PG, IDV, INDA, DIS, IUSV, PFE, IWR, NTES, LOW, CSCO, CSX, IJK, EEM, Sold Out: DOV, WDAY, CAT, MCD, CRWD, FCRD, 3V8, SSINQ,

For the details of Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crescent+grove+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 591,996 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.15% Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 609,930 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 79,299 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) - 267,337 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Rexnord Corp (RXN) - 595,861 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 236,727 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 38,359 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $47.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 53,248 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,238 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $82.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 90,755 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 98.42%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,147 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 90.41%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $174.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,873 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $300.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,736 shares as of .

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $3.19.