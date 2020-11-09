AlphaMark Advisors, LLC Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells New York Community Bancorp Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Arista Networks Inc

Fort Mitchell, KY, based Investment company AlphaMark Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells New York Community Bancorp Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Arista Networks Inc, The Kroger Co, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaMark Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, AlphaMark Advisors, LLC owns 493 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 108,455 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.89% ISHARES TRUST (IWN) - 87,886 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,307 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 22,831 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB) - 202,233 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.00%

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 13,154 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $151.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 11,241 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.26 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $93.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.96 and $149.01, with an estimated average price of $137.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 995 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yie. The purchase prices were between $5 and $5.47, with an estimated average price of $5.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 9146.29%. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $155.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 21,174 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 6539.07%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $84.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 31,270 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 601.99%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $112.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 25,349 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 3598.11%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 74,295 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 447.68%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $123.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 21,020 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 899.06%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 72,112 shares as of .

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bayer AG. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $16.99.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The sale prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $26.25 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $26.81.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64.