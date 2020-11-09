Aew Capital Management L P Buys EastGroup Properties Inc, Welltower Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Duke Realty Corp, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, American Assets Trust Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Aew Capital Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys EastGroup Properties Inc, Welltower Inc, Equinix Inc, Ventas Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, sells Duke Realty Corp, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, American Assets Trust Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aew Capital Management L P. As of 2020Q3, Aew Capital Management L P owns 43 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EGP, VTR, MAA, EQR, CPT, TRNO, QTS, PSA, DRH, ACC, DOC,

EGP, VTR, MAA, EQR, CPT, TRNO, QTS, PSA, DRH, ACC, DOC, Added Positions: WELL, EQIX, SUI, ESS, INVH, EXR, PLD, ELS, UDR, COLD, VER, AMH, AVB, PEAK, FRT, SRC, VICI, IRT, BRX, AKR,

WELL, EQIX, SUI, ESS, INVH, EXR, PLD, ELS, UDR, COLD, VER, AMH, AVB, PEAK, FRT, SRC, VICI, IRT, BRX, AKR, Reduced Positions: REXR, DLR, SPG, BXP, ARE, LSI, OFC, CUZ, HST, SBAC,

REXR, DLR, SPG, BXP, ARE, LSI, OFC, CUZ, HST, SBAC, Sold Out: DRE, AAT, PEB, SRG,

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,335,112 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 3,041,607 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.96% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 157,775 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.87% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 763,836 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.21% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 530,716 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.36%

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $137, with an estimated average price of $129.06. The stock is now traded at around $145.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 501,109 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 840,100 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $115.31. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 301,400 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 658,500 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $93.81, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 315,900 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Terreno Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $61.58, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 473,100 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 3,041,607 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 71.87%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $775.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 157,775 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 672,413 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $239.37, with an estimated average price of $218.2. The stock is now traded at around $251.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 530,716 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,599,806 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $95.08 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $103.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 738,800 shares as of .

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $35.31 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $23.03 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.01.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.03.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The sale prices were between $9.24 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $12.27.