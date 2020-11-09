  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Buys Apple Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Sells Boeing Co, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Alibaba Group Holding

November 09, 2020 | About: AAPL +2.41% SPYX +2.84% GOOG +1.81% GOOGL +1.81% IWR +3.5% IWM +5.37% VXUS +2.92% NKE +2.59% DSU +1.54% BA +12.41%

Investment company Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Boeing Co, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foster+dykema+cabot+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 379,935 shares, 24.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 832,107 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 162,277 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 344,915 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 103,406 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,540 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $132.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of .

New Purchase: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $121.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 107,793 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 262.55%. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $89.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,661 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1796.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,066 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1794.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,289 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 73.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $63.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,512 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.45%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $172.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,602 shares as of .

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC. Also check out:

