Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Golub Capital BDC Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Apple Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Realty Income Corp, General Motors Co

Investment company Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Golub Capital BDC Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Realty Income Corp, General Motors Co, Vanguard Total International Stock, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owns 259 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lehman+%26+derafelo+financial+resources+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,201,968 shares, 27.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 443,169 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,334 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,495 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 26,858 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 246,945 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $440.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 832 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $577.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 422 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $142.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 122,199 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $121.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 41,832 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,725 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $173.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,383 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,044 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3566.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61.