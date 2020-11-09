GYL Financial Synergies, LLC Buys Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells Focus Financial Partners Inc, Lowe's Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc

Investment company GYL Financial Synergies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, W.W. Grainger Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Focus Financial Partners Inc, Lowe's Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Diageo PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC. As of 2020Q3, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CM, SPYX, GWW, MDT, BMY, SJM, NSC, CRM, BIIB, COF, SYY, DGS, GDX, VGT, NKE, VEA,

CM, SPYX, GWW, MDT, BMY, SJM, NSC, CRM, BIIB, COF, SYY, DGS, GDX, VGT, NKE, VEA, Added Positions: MSFT, XLY, SBUX, INTC, WMT, RCI, MRK, T, PVH, AMGN, JNJ, CVS, PEP, BAC, CARR, BK, ALL, ORCL, IFF, HD, GLW, RTX, TJX, PG, JPM, IBM, AN, AMZN, GS, VZ, NVDA, ILMN, BABA, ITOT, PFE, GLD, KO, LMT, XLC, NLY, MDLZ, COST, MA, EPD, RSG, EA, CVX, V, DIS, UPS, MCD, WM, MRCC, ABBV, UNH, UNP, LIN, HON, GOOGL, NEE, CL, CLX, CSCO, ABT, GE, PYPL, BND, VIG, AMT,

MSFT, XLY, SBUX, INTC, WMT, RCI, MRK, T, PVH, AMGN, JNJ, CVS, PEP, BAC, CARR, BK, ALL, ORCL, IFF, HD, GLW, RTX, TJX, PG, JPM, IBM, AN, AMZN, GS, VZ, NVDA, ILMN, BABA, ITOT, PFE, GLD, KO, LMT, XLC, NLY, MDLZ, COST, MA, EPD, RSG, EA, CVX, V, DIS, UPS, MCD, WM, MRCC, ABBV, UNH, UNP, LIN, HON, GOOGL, NEE, CL, CLX, CSCO, ABT, GE, PYPL, BND, VIG, AMT, Reduced Positions: FOCS, CELH, XLF, SPY, IJH, XOM, IJR, XLV, XLE, DTN, FDX, IVV, DES, IDV, EFA, IEFA, ADBE, DON, DEM, VO, ISRG, O, USMV, XLK, ICF, IEV, OTIS, IWM, NFLX, HRL, BA, QCOM,

FOCS, CELH, XLF, SPY, IJH, XOM, IJR, XLV, XLE, DTN, FDX, IVV, DES, IDV, EFA, IEFA, ADBE, DON, DEM, VO, ISRG, O, USMV, XLK, ICF, IEV, OTIS, IWM, NFLX, HRL, BA, QCOM, Sold Out: LOW, DEO, CSGP, COP, URI, XLI, GSK, ACWX, MO, INGR, USB, GD,

For the details of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gyl+financial+synergies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,023 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 33,568 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 132,421 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 15,689 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 33,337 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,669 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $89.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,593 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39. The stock is now traded at around $403.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 916 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,182 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $155.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,982 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 52.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,535 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.94%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,223 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 39.47%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $43.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,091 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $146.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,311 shares as of .

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93.