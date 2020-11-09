  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wcm Investment Management Buys Aon PLC, Amphenol Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Shopify Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Natus Medical Inc

November 09, 2020

Investment company Wcm Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Amphenol Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Caesars Entertainment Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Natus Medical Inc, Omnicell Inc, Ishares MSCI India during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wcm Investment Management. As of 2020Q3, Wcm Investment Management owns 179 stocks with a total value of $28.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 32,349,374 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,367,579 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,850,674 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.6%
  4. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 6,115,963 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 7,619,166 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $194.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 4,351,480 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 191,544 shares as of .

New Purchase: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 141,884 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $48.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 177,403 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vectrus Inc (VEC)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Vectrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $38 and $52.28, with an estimated average price of $43.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 181,745 shares as of .

New Purchase: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $58.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 74,108 shares as of .

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,572,456 shares as of .

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 55.94%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $715.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 402,594 shares as of .

Added: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 236.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 443,037 shares as of .

Added: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 78.52%. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $135.95, with an estimated average price of $125.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 130,306 shares as of .

Added: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd by 2603.35%. The purchase prices were between $185.13 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $198.44. The stock is now traded at around $203.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,713 shares as of .

Added: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 76.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 162,108 shares as of .

Sold Out: Natus Medical Inc (NTUS)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Natus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $16.65 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.94.

Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $18.79.

Sold Out: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Omnicell Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28.

Sold Out: Ishares MSCI India (INDA)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Ishares MSCI India. The sale prices were between $29.67 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $32.71.

Sold Out: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $42.52 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $52.54.

Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $134.07, with an estimated average price of $117.64.



4. Stocks that WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT keeps buying

