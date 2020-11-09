Granite Investment Partners, LLC Buys Phreesia Inc, Match Group Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, AppFolio Inc, New York Times Co

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Granite Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Phreesia Inc, Match Group Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, sells Five9 Inc, AppFolio Inc, New York Times Co, Scholastic Corp, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Granite Investment Partners, LLC owns 273 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PHR, MTCH, LGF.A, BECN, CPRI, ADSK, ROIC, PFGC, VVNT, EVOP, EEFT, SCL, AIMC, DD, APD, HCA, NEE, UHS,

PHR, MTCH, LGF.A, BECN, CPRI, ADSK, ROIC, PFGC, VVNT, EVOP, EEFT, SCL, AIMC, DD, APD, HCA, NEE, UHS, Added Positions: CELH, CRNC, GH, MEOH, EL, CAKE, NVRO, ROK, NKE, WW, LTHM, HGV, BOOM, TTEC, ATVI, AMBA, AMWD, DIS, NTRA, SPGI, AERI, MNRO, PYPL, V, EVR, HEES, HALO, ECL, SPOT, ZTS, CRS, CCI, ISRG, J, MSFT, TMO, ALGN, BLK, KEYS, ACIW, DXCM, LULU, ODFL, PSN, ROG, VRSK, BKNG, CME, FIS, FIBK, ILMN, PODD, VAC, SHW, DORM, HP, LFUS, PTC, WORK, CTT, GKOS, HTLD, HMSY, MRCY, NEOG, OMCL, SLAB, ALB, ATR, BOH, CVCO, CVGI, COR, DE, DSL, EBS, FCFS, GNTX, GWPH, HRI, IAA, IDA, IJS, IJT, JLL, KNX, LII, LPX, JWN, NVCR, PRI, REXR, RGLD, SCHB, SCHF, SKX, SMAR, THO, UNF, VZ, VSAT,

CELH, CRNC, GH, MEOH, EL, CAKE, NVRO, ROK, NKE, WW, LTHM, HGV, BOOM, TTEC, ATVI, AMBA, AMWD, DIS, NTRA, SPGI, AERI, MNRO, PYPL, V, EVR, HEES, HALO, ECL, SPOT, ZTS, CRS, CCI, ISRG, J, MSFT, TMO, ALGN, BLK, KEYS, ACIW, DXCM, LULU, ODFL, PSN, ROG, VRSK, BKNG, CME, FIS, FIBK, ILMN, PODD, VAC, SHW, DORM, HP, LFUS, PTC, WORK, CTT, GKOS, HTLD, HMSY, MRCY, NEOG, OMCL, SLAB, ALB, ATR, BOH, CVCO, CVGI, COR, DE, DSL, EBS, FCFS, GNTX, GWPH, HRI, IAA, IDA, IJS, IJT, JLL, KNX, LII, LPX, JWN, NVCR, PRI, REXR, RGLD, SCHB, SCHF, SKX, SMAR, THO, UNF, VZ, VSAT, Reduced Positions: FIVN, APPF, NYT, LGND, DOCU, NVDA, KN, CRM, RTX, GOOG, AAPL, NEWR, LOPE, CTLT, MDT, SPLK, SITE, OKTA, LPSN, DSGX, FRPT, RAMP, TWOU, VICR, CBZ, CDNA, WIFI, BLD, WFC, VC, KTOS, VCYT, USPH, MRTN, MTRN, NEO, KEX, TRNO, SJW, SAIA, RBA, PZZA, PCTY, RMAX, IPAR, GOLF, BRKS, CSCO, WIRE, FB, IWM, INSP, HUBG, COST, GOOGL, BRK.B, CWT, CPF, SSD, COLB, CYRX, MMI, NBHC, HMN, MDLA, MNR, ORCL, HTGC, HCSG, GNMK, GSHD, BMY, XOM, WBA, PM, AXGN, HD, UPS, UNP, HYT, INTC, PG, ITW, FISV, SHOP, C,

FIVN, APPF, NYT, LGND, DOCU, NVDA, KN, CRM, RTX, GOOG, AAPL, NEWR, LOPE, CTLT, MDT, SPLK, SITE, OKTA, LPSN, DSGX, FRPT, RAMP, TWOU, VICR, CBZ, CDNA, WIFI, BLD, WFC, VC, KTOS, VCYT, USPH, MRTN, MTRN, NEO, KEX, TRNO, SJW, SAIA, RBA, PZZA, PCTY, RMAX, IPAR, GOLF, BRKS, CSCO, WIRE, FB, IWM, INSP, HUBG, COST, GOOGL, BRK.B, CWT, CPF, SSD, COLB, CYRX, MMI, NBHC, HMN, MDLA, MNR, ORCL, HTGC, HCSG, GNMK, GSHD, BMY, XOM, WBA, PM, AXGN, HD, UPS, UNP, HYT, INTC, PG, ITW, FISV, SHOP, C, Sold Out: SCHL, SFM, OFC, PFPT, ETSY, WIX, HZNP, CMD, COHR, THR, IART, KRC, WBS,

For the details of Granite Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/granite+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,110 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 229,088 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 840,651 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 355,331 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 551,868 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $27 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 631,825 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $140.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 145,290 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,563,100 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 449,518 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 669,888 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $273.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 49,080 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 5364.49%. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 692,406 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 565.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.32 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $91.35. The stock is now traded at around $116.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 95,647 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 67.75%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 451,311 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Methanex Corp by 82.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 807,024 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 137.97%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $251.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 61,205 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $145.51, with an estimated average price of $133.41. The stock is now traded at around $169.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,317 shares as of .

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Scholastic Corp. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89.

Granite Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4.