Parsec Financial Management, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Parsec Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Broadcom Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsec Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. owns 235 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, SPMD, VMW, ESGU, HUBB, HPE, MAR, PPG, TXN, IESC, MA, IGV, SCHD,

SPLG, SPMD, VMW, ESGU, HUBB, HPE, MAR, PPG, TXN, IESC, MA, IGV, SCHD, Added Positions: VEA, IVV, AVGO, IJH, ADP, CSCO, MMM, SBUX, INTC, IVW, IPG, AMZN, TSN, CMCSA, J, ANTM, ET, GOOG, CVS, PG, PNC, HPQ, FIW, THTX, VUG, AEP, SCHP, PHO, IWB, BA, BMY, IJR, SCHW, GLD, CLX, TSLA, NFLX, COST, DHR, GIS, VZ, VFC, TMO, KMB, SPG, QCOM, NVDA, PFE, PAYX,

VEA, IVV, AVGO, IJH, ADP, CSCO, MMM, SBUX, INTC, IVW, IPG, AMZN, TSN, CMCSA, J, ANTM, ET, GOOG, CVS, PG, PNC, HPQ, FIW, THTX, VUG, AEP, SCHP, PHO, IWB, BA, BMY, IJR, SCHW, GLD, CLX, TSLA, NFLX, COST, DHR, GIS, VZ, VFC, TMO, KMB, SPG, QCOM, NVDA, PFE, PAYX, Reduced Positions: VNQ, AAPL, XLU, VYM, OTIS, SCHG, CARR, GILD, MSFT, DWM, DOV, FDX, RIO, DON, AMTD, TFC, TD, XLI, PRU, RTX, KMI, PYPL, CVX, WBA, SCHM, EL, NVO, BKNG, TGT, DGS, BLK, PEP, TSM, SCHX, XOM, NTR, UNH, DFS, DES, IUSG, HD, JPM, PBI, XYL, BNDX, INFY, SEIC, SYY, UPS, DIS, WFC, EEMV, ESGD, IWF, VAW, T, ABT, ACN, AFL, AKAM, BRK.B, VIAC, C, CTSH, CL, FBNC, NUE, ORCL, PII, REGN, SYK, AGG, EEM, IBB, IEFA, IWM, IWR, QQQ, SCHA, SPYG, VBK, VCSH, VGT, VOO, VOX, VTI, ABC, BAC, CSX, LUMN, D, DUK, ENB, GE, MNST, HOLX, IBM, NVS, O, ROL, RY, SO, UNP, ZBH, EBAY, PM, DG, ABBV, SNR, BSV, ESGE, ICLN, IEMG, IWD, IWP, IWS, IYF, SCHF, SHM, SPSM, SPY, VONV, VTV, XLF,

VNQ, AAPL, XLU, VYM, OTIS, SCHG, CARR, GILD, MSFT, DWM, DOV, FDX, RIO, DON, AMTD, TFC, TD, XLI, PRU, RTX, KMI, PYPL, CVX, WBA, SCHM, EL, NVO, BKNG, TGT, DGS, BLK, PEP, TSM, SCHX, XOM, NTR, UNH, DFS, DES, IUSG, HD, JPM, PBI, XYL, BNDX, INFY, SEIC, SYY, UPS, DIS, WFC, EEMV, ESGD, IWF, VAW, T, ABT, ACN, AFL, AKAM, BRK.B, VIAC, C, CTSH, CL, FBNC, NUE, ORCL, PII, REGN, SYK, AGG, EEM, IBB, IEFA, IWM, IWR, QQQ, SCHA, SPYG, VBK, VCSH, VGT, VOO, VOX, VTI, ABC, BAC, CSX, LUMN, D, DUK, ENB, GE, MNST, HOLX, IBM, NVS, O, ROL, RY, SO, UNP, ZBH, EBAY, PM, DG, ABBV, SNR, BSV, ESGE, ICLN, IEMG, IWD, IWP, IWS, IYF, SCHF, SHM, SPSM, SPY, VONV, VTV, XLF, Sold Out: ELR, EMM, JLL, ALGN, LM, KHC, WAT, TT, USB, GSAT,

VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 3,531,705 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 827,576 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,569 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 580,568 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 264,381 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 167,913 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 172,971 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $144.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,334 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,053 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.96 and $149.01, with an estimated average price of $137.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,911 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,788 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 70.83%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $360.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,069 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $391.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,830 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $211.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 97,064 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $172.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 84,583 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 38.60%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,511 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 218.16%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 134,900 shares as of .

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $90 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $100.82.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.