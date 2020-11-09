  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Karani Asset Management LLC Buys Bandwidth Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Air Lease Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: HCAT +0.49% CDAY +1.57% ZM -12.63% SAIL -4.62% COST -2% COUP -1.24% BAND -7.39% PD +0.67% APPF +0.37% SVMK +0.55% PCTY +7.74%

Investment company Karani Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bandwidth Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Air Lease Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Trupanion Inc, Shake Shack Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karani Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Karani Asset Management LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Karani Asset Management LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,075 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.74%
  2. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 35,897 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 16,684 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  4. Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 74,450 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.9%
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 9,925 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.89 and $175.16, with an estimated average price of $147.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 30,084 shares as of .

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 184,713 shares as of .

New Purchase: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AppFolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.12 and $174.73, with an estimated average price of $154.1. The stock is now traded at around $164.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,673 shares as of .

New Purchase: SVMK Inc (SVMK)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SVMK Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $23.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,597 shares as of .

New Purchase: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $162.33, with an estimated average price of $140.94. The stock is now traded at around $201.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of .

New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of .

Added: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Health Catalyst Inc by 2485.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $36.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 133,968 shares as of .

Added: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 299.99%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.23. The stock is now traded at around $94.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 56,502 shares as of .

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 597.45%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $418.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of .

Added: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 494.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 36,701 shares as of .

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $379.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,906 shares as of .

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 510.99%. The purchase prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $300.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,837 shares as of .

Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $29.49.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $140.08 and $169.02, with an estimated average price of $158.55.

Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Sold Out: Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc (BOCH)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $7.39.

Sold Out: Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDSHF)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.7 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $20.44.



