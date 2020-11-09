J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, MercadoLibre Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company J.Safra Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, MercadoLibre Inc, Oracle Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.Safra Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, J.Safra Asset Management Corp owns 17 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLV, MELI, ORCL,

XLV, MELI, ORCL, Added Positions: SPY,

SPY, Reduced Positions: QQQ, XLF,

QQQ, XLF, Sold Out: IXN, IWB, GE,

For the details of J.Safra Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.safra+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 408,650 shares, 79.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 93,209 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,500 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 83,307 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU) - 81,358 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $112.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 93,209 shares as of .

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1420.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 478 shares as of .

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $282.43, with an estimated average price of $255.19.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.