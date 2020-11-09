HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys NIO Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC

Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company HighPoint Advisor Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Square Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells FS KKR Capital Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC, Axon Enterprise Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owns 358 stocks with a total value of $537 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 467,548 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,545 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,014 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,823 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 80,969 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,002 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 76,778 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,828 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $254.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,501 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $257.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,338 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2063.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 367 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,960 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 77.62%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,387 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 99.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $193.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,506 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 209.15%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $245.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,509 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,661 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $189.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,576 shares as of .

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $104.06, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.