Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sells ISHARES TRUST, TE Connectivity, Mohawk Industries Inc

Investment company Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, VMware Inc, Allstate Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, TE Connectivity, Mohawk Industries Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. owns 127 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,720 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,810 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Visa Inc (V) - 69,836 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 92,533 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,984 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 51,410 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $111.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,420 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Autoliv Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.59 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,170 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $360.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 360.03%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $359.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 74,848 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 59.59%. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $144.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 40,760 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 87.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,610 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 109.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 49,430 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 38,790 shares as of .

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $8.71.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36.