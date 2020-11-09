SJA Financial Advisory, LLC Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company SJA Financial Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SJA Financial Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SJA Financial Advisory, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 301,214 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 36,254 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08% ISHARES TRUST (IJK) - 34,407 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77% ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 65,345 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 136,145 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%

SJA Financial Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 96.58%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,674 shares as of .

SJA Financial Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.51 and $54.78, with an estimated average price of $51.29.