Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp Buys Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, TerraForm Power Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Eversource Energy, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, TerraForm Power Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Plains GP Holdings LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp. As of 2020Q3, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp owns 79 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: D, ES, AES, ATHA, NOG, SMLP, CONE,

D, ES, AES, ATHA, NOG, SMLP, CONE, Added Positions: AQN, XEL, CWEN.A, NEE, SRE, CWEN, TRP, AGR, BEP, EVA, TCP, KMI, AY, RTLR, ETRN, NGL, SRLP,

AQN, XEL, CWEN.A, NEE, SRE, CWEN, TRP, AGR, BEP, EVA, TCP, KMI, AY, RTLR, ETRN, NGL, SRLP, Reduced Positions: EPD, OKE, WMB, TRGP, MPLX, ET, MMP, PAA, SHLX, PAGP, PSXP, GLP, KNOP, LNG, BPMP, DCP, PBA, PSX, HESM, WES, ENBL, NBLX, ENB, AM, MR,

EPD, OKE, WMB, TRGP, MPLX, ET, MMP, PAA, SHLX, PAGP, PSXP, GLP, KNOP, LNG, BPMP, DCP, PBA, PSX, HESM, WES, ENBL, NBLX, ENB, AM, MR, Sold Out: TERP, BEPC, TGP, ALTM, EMO, CEM, HMLP, TYG, TSLX, FMO, NTG, CTR,

For the details of KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kayne+anderson+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 10,907,770 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 525,000 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 10,192,976 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.78% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 23,530,607 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 7,177,841 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.85%

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 225,700 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $95.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 126,300 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 238,200 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 190,216 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $3.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 560,215 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $0.65 and $1.01, with an estimated average price of $0.84. The stock is now traded at around $0.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,016,502 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 451.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 3,257,730 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 244.16%. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 314,300 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 5380.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 624,831 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 232,800 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,144,917 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $42.45 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 199,700 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.22.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Altus Midstream Co. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $12.78.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $14.33.