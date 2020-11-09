  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Advisory Alpha, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

November 09, 2020 | About: GOOG +1.81% JNJ +2.9% NFLX -4.72% RWO +5.53% ADBE -0.97% SHOP -6.71% SCHH +5.1% SCHE +1.72% VCIT -0.43% SCHF +3.37% CM +2.47%

Holland, MI, based Investment company Advisory Alpha, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Adobe Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Alpha, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Advisory Alpha, LLC owns 303 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisory Alpha, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+alpha%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Alpha, LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA) - 356,140 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 473,372 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 1,258,955 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  4. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM) - 879,859 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  5. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 1,481,009 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1796.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 145 shares as of .

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,007 shares as of .

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $488.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 329 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (RWO)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $42.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 101 shares as of .

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $489.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 129 shares as of .

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $968.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 128 shares as of .

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHH)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV)

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19.



