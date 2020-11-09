Advisory Alpha, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Holland, MI, based Investment company Advisory Alpha, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Adobe Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Alpha, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Advisory Alpha, LLC owns 303 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOG, JNJ, NFLX, RWO, ADBE, SHOP, MCD, BA, WMT, XLY, COST, DE, TMO, PCY, SJNK, TIP, HON, MA, BABA, SCHG, BKNG, ONEQ, MMM, AMT, ISRG, JPM, MRK, UPS, ZM, IXN, BLK, IBM, INTC, REGN, ROP, CRM, CHTR, SCHB, AMGN, DTE, FDX, LRCX, MTD, PRU, VZ, SEDG, SQ, SHY, VBR, VHT, ALGN, CTAS, ILMN, LOW, SPGI, NKE, TXN, VRTX, ANTM, RNG, ACWI, IHE, IWO, IYG, VIG, ATVI, A, APD, CMS, CVS, COF, CLX, KO, COP, CMI, DHR, DXCM, DPZ, EL, GS, ITW, LH, MDT, ORCL, LIN, QCOM, RGEN, SBUX, SNPS, UNP, RTX, OLED, WAB, WLTW, DNKN, NOW, WDAY, PYPL, DOCU, DSI, IHI, IJK, IVE, IWB, IWD, IWF, IYF, MTUM, PBW, PTF, PTH, USMV, VPU, VYM, CB, ACN, AMD, ALXN, AEP, AMP, AME, APH, AMAT, AVY, BIDU, BAX, BIIB, BMY, CDNS, CCL, CERN, DLR, D, ETN, ECL, EA, GIS, GPN, LHX, IDA, JBHT, MAR, MCHP, MU, MHK, NSC, NVS, NVAX, PCAR, PPL, PH, PII, RCL, TROW, TJX, TGT, TDY, VRSN, WM, ALGT, TMUS, TEL, LULU, FNV, DG, GNRC, IPHI, SPLK, PSX, PANW, VEEV, PAYC, ANET, CVNA, MRNA, CTVA, DDOG, EFA, ESGU, FTEC, IGV, IHF, IWM, IWN, NOBL, PHO, SPAB, SUSA, VBK, VDC, VDE, VOT, VTV, VXF, XBI, XLE, XLG, GE, NSA,

Added Positions: SCHM, XLK, VT, XLV, XLB, XLI, SPYV, XLC, XLP, SPEM, AMZN, SPLG, SPDW, SPYG, SPSM, XLF, SPMD, EFG, EFV, AAPL, PEP, SPY, CAT, CVX, MO, V, BRK.B, CSCO, CMCSA, VOO, XOM, PFE, SO, PM,

Reduced Positions: SCHX, BDX, SCHA, IVV, IJH, IJJ, IJS, VEA, VSS, VO, VCSH, IJR, SLY, PFF, SCHC, DIA, AMJ, VWO, ABT, VB, ABBV, IYH, IDV, BAC, IYW, FB, T, AXP, DUK, GOOGL, MDLZ, NVDA, PG, TSLA, IEMG, IVW, DVY, FHLC, IEFA,

Sold Out: SCHH, SCHE, VCIT, SCHF, CME, EDV, SCZ, SCHP, VWOB, SRPT, CACC, CHD, BKLN, CWB, SCHO, IPG,

For the details of Advisory Alpha, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+alpha%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA) - 356,140 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 473,372 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 1,258,955 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM) - 879,859 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 1,481,009 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1796.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 145 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,007 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $488.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 329 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $42.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 101 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $489.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 129 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $968.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 128 shares as of .

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19.