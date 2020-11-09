  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited opens new office in Spain

November 09, 2020 | About: BOM:542760 +2.08% NSE:SWSOLAR +2.32%

To focus on Europe's growing solar market

PR Newswire

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov. 9, 2020

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) (BSE: 542760) (NSE: SWSOLAR), today announced the opening of its new office in Spain, following its international expansion strategy. The office, located in Seville, will be the Company's headquarters for its European operations serving and tapping markets like Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, among others.

Sterling_Wilson__Logo

Mr. Vikas Bansal, Regional Head – Europe said, "We see this office opening as an important step forward in the company's strategy to tap key markets. Europe has enormous potential in terms of solar capacity and the market is expected to witness the commissioning of new solar PV capacities of about 7 GW each year and emerge as a 28 GW market by 2023. With our strong bankability and well-nurtured relationships with IPPs in the region, SWSL is well poised to expand its operations in Europe to lead the global transition towards low-carbon energy."

"SWSL constantly emphasizes on customer centricity, implementation and delivery excellence which has assisted us to make inroads in strategically situated markets that have favourable solar policies and high solar properties," added Mr. Bansal.

According to the SolarPower Europe's EU Market Outlook, Spain was Europe's largest solar market in 2019, adding 4.7 GW of capacity followed by Germany, the Netherlands, France and Poland.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.5 GW of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MW Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi – the world's largest single-site solar plant. The Company also manages a portfolio of 7.8 GW of O&M projects globally, a testament to its best-in-class services.

Company website - www.sterlingandwilsonsolar.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterling-and-wilson-solar-limited-opens-new-office-in-spain-301168647.html

SOURCE Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)