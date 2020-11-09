The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020,inclusive (the "Class Period"). Nano-X investors have until November 16, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Nano-X "is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.21, or nearly 23%, to close at $38.00 per share on September 15, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X's statements regarding its novel Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors machines; (3) Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Nano-X securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 16, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

